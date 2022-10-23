LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates

India takes on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar at the T20 World Cup 2022 in the iconic MCG. There are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for the fans. Both sides are well-matched and it is expected to go down to the wire. While India is strong in its batting department, Pakistan has a sensational bowling quartet. Recently, Pakistan has had the wood over India. Can India change that and avenge the Asia Cup loss?

Live Updates

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Since Bumrah is not there in the World Cup, a lot of hopes will be on Mohammed Shami. Shami in the Men in Blue’s last Warm-up match against Australia, the experienced right arm pacer picked 3 wickets and even won a run-out. Four pacers will have to start for India.

  • 12:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, should be prepared this time around as both of them faltered in their last T20 World Cup encounter against the Men in Green. Shaheen Afridi once again will be key in the Pakistani bowling attack.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav has taken the field, SKY is currently the best batsman in the Indian team, according to many as per form is concerned and his presence will be key today. Hopefully he will shine as SKY is always the limit.

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Pak Updates: Amid all speculations, it seems Rohit Sharma and the team management is here to surprise one and all with their playing XI. As per an exclusive report from Melbourne, India will not have Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in the side and KL Rahul is set to keep wickets against Pakistan at the iconic MCG in Melbourne.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Babar Azam, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh now can be seen taking the field and have started their warm-up, ahead of the blockbuster clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Now Rohit Sharma has taken the field now. He looks determined and surely a lot of things will be going on his head right now. We’re expecting a cracker jack of a match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Team India has taken the field at Melbourne as Virat Kohli has taken the ground, practising few shots with the bat. As far as the weather is concerned, it is windy and expected to be cloudy during the course of the day, but as things stand there are no chances of rain as of now.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: As per Zee Correspondent Preeti Dahiya, India will go with this playing XI- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat, SKY, Hardik, Axar, Harshal, Bhuvneshwar, Arshdeep, Shami, Chahal. This is expected to be the playing XI for Team India as what has been observed during the net sessions.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: This is it! This is the Mother of All Battles as India take on Pakistan in this year’s T20 World Cup’s blockbuster clash. Last time it was the Babar Azam-led side who had the last laugh as they trounced their arch-rivals by 10 wickets. Rohit Sharma and Co will have revenge on their mind and extend their good run at the grandest stage of all.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.