India takes on Pakistan in one of the biggest clashes of the cricketing calendar at the T20 World Cup 2022 in the iconic MCG. There are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for the fans. Both sides are well-matched and it is expected to go down to the wire. While India is strong in its batting department, Pakistan has a sensational bowling quartet. Recently, Pakistan has had the wood over India. Can India change that and avenge the Asia Cup loss?

IND vs PAK: Naseem Shah Does An Asia Cup 2022 Deja vu As India Lose KL Rahul Early In Chase, Fans React

  • 5:21 PM IST

    5:21 PM IST - Dinesh Karthik on strike! OUT!!! Mohammed Nawaz gets Dinesh Karthik stumped. IT IS ALL HAPPENING HERE!!! India need 2 off 1 ball.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    5:19 PM IST - It was a FREE HIT!!!! and Kohli survives it. They run 3 balls. India need 2 off 2 balls.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    5:17 PM IST - WIDE!! India need 5 off 3 balls.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    5:17 PM IST - SIX!!! India need 7 off 2 balls. Wait a second. Umpire has given it a no ball. India need 6 off 3 balls.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    5:15 PM IST - Virat Kohli takes a double. IND need 13 off 3 balls.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    5:14 PM IST - Dinesh Karthik on the strike and takes a single. India need 15 off 4 balls.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    5:12 PM IST - Nawaz comes in for the final over. OUT!!! This is madness. Hardik Pandya falls. India need 16 off 5 balls.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    5:10 PM IST - SIX!!! Virat Kohli romps it over long on. SIX!!! Virat Kohli is a phenomenal batter with miraculous shots. IND need 16 off the final 6 balls.

  • 5:07 PM IST

    5:07 PM IST - SINGLE!!! 100 partnership comes up between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. India need 29 off 9 balls.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    5:06 PM IST - SINGLE of the first ball. India need 30 off 11 balls.