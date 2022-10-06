LIVE Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma the match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. The hosts will eye for the winning start. A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement and be in the reckoning for next year’s 50-over World Cup when the three-match ODI series against South Africa begins here on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Ind Opt to Field; Ruturaj Gaikwad Debuts

India  vs South Africa 1st ODI Squads

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Live Updates

  • 4:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: What a great over by Avesh Khan just gave a single in his second over. Hosts need to keep this momentum on to make a winning start after 4 overs SA is on 13 runs.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Siraj is on the verge of a maiden over what bowling by speedster. Malan managed to score a boundary on the last ball. After 3 overs South Africa is on 12 runs without loss.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Avesh’s bowl hurt Quinton and after that bowl, De Kock smashed the bowl to the boundary. What a good length by Avesh Khan.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: After Siraj, Avesh Khan comes to bowl the second over and got a really good start as beats, Quinton De Kock.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: After 1 over South Africa is on 2 with no loss. Siraj’s bowling was impressive in the first over.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: It leads to an umpire call and not out. Malan is off the mark with a single.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan come to bat and Siraj came up with the ball and appealed for the wicket on his first ball.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: For India Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi are playing their debut match against South Africa

  • 3:30 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Indian cricketers are already in the ground for the match. The previous India vs South Africa match was also called off due to Coronavirus.