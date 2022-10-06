LIVE Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma the match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. The hosts will eye for the winning start. A new-look Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will aim to make a statement and be in the reckoning for next year’s 50-over World Cup when the three-match ODI series against South Africa begins here on Thursday.Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Ind Opt to Field; Ruturaj Gaikwad Debuts

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Squads

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, A ndile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.