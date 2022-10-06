LIVE Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma the match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. South Africa got a slow start in the 1st ODI against India. Shardul Thakur scalped the first two wickets for India. Bavuma has again seen struggling in the game.Also Read - WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Babar Azam's 2019 World Cup Dismissal By Removing Aiden Markram in 1st ODI

India  vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: OUT!!! STUMPED!! Tabraiz Shamsi picks up his first wicket of the match! Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in for India. Men in Blue are in deep deep trouble now. 3 runs coming from the over. IND 49/3 (17)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Keshav Maharaj pulls off a tidy over after the 9-run over. India still getting caught in the tight bowling of the Proteas. India are now at 46/2 after 16 overs of play. Men in Blue need more of the good overs now. IND 46/2 (16)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Some respite for India and the home fans. Men in Blue notch up 9 runs from the over. In the last ball of the over, Ruturaj was in big danger of getting out as a direct hit would’ve done the trick. India are now at 45/2 after 15 overs of play. IND 45/2 (15)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: No sign of improvement so far in the run-rate as Indi eke out runs from the 13th over. If India have any chance of getting a positive result out of this game, they need to save their wickets and accelerate to keep up with the require run-rate. Otherwise, things will become more difficult. IND 34/2 (13)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: The pressure is still on, only 6 runs coming from the 12th over as the run-rate now shoot up to 8 runs per over. Gaikwad and Ishan, still haven’t been able to find a way from where they can generate an opening for the home side. India are now at 30/2 after 12 overs of play. IND 30/2 (12)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: India are now at 24/2 after 10 overs of play. South Africa continue their dominance in Lucknow and the Indian batters still haven’t managed to get a hold of the game. Men in Blue are reeling big time now. IND 24/2 (10)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: South Africa is still keeping up with the pressure as they visitors now concede 3 runs from the over. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are struggling and so is India. 9 overs the Men in Blue are now at 21/2. The run-rate is now gonna shoot up to 8. IND 21/2 (9)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Rabada finishes his powerplay with a tidy spell of 7-1 with 2 maidens in four overs. He gives away only 2 runs from the 7th. The run-rate has now jumped over 7 and the Men in Blue are now under serious pressure. IND 14/2 (7)

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: OUT!! Shikhar Dhawan departs!! India have now lost both their openers and Wayne Parnell gets his name in the wicket-takers list. The home side are now in a spot of big bother. Ishan Kishan takes the guard in the middle. After a gap of 17 balls, India finally get the runs. IND 12/2 (6)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 14 balls!! India has now gone 2 overs without scoring a run. Team India are feeling the heat now after the Shubman dismissal. But they are still keeping their eyes open and are aware of what needs to be done. Men in Blue need to buckle up! India are now at 8/0. IND 8/0 (5)