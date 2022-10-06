LIVE Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma the match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. South Africa got a slow start in the 1st ODI against India. Shardul Thakur scalped the first two wickets for India. Bavuma has again seen struggling in the game.Also Read - WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Babar Azam's 2019 World Cup Dismissal By Removing Aiden Markram in 1st ODI

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan Also Read - WATCH: Deepak Chahar Hilariously Stands Behind Murali Karthik During Toss Ceremony, Leaves Netizens in Splits

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Also Read - LIVE | Lucknow Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 1st ODI: Ind Opt to Field; Ruturaj Gaikwad Debuts