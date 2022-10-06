LIVE Score India vs South Africa 1st ODI, Live Streaming IND vs SA: Hello and Welcome to the live updates of India vs South Africa 1st ODI. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in absence of Indian captain Rohit Sharma the match will be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. South Africa got a slow start in the 1st ODI against India. Shardul Thakur scalped the first two wickets for India. Bavuma has again seen struggling in the game.Also Read - WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav Recreates Babar Azam's 2019 World Cup Dismissal By Removing Aiden Markram in 1st ODI

India  vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 29 overs gone, India are now at 136/5. 114 runs required in the last 66 balls at a run-rate of more than 10 runs an over. Thakur and Samson have a humongous task in hand. Will they able to do it? We have to wait and watch. IND 136/5 (29)

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: OUT!!! BIG BLOW TO INDIA! The home-side lose Shreyas Iyer! Ngidi picks up his first wicket as Kagiso Rabada claims the catch. He was playing so so well and now he’ll play no further part in the game. Shardul Thakur is the new man in. IND 122/5 (27)

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Another 6-run over and Shreyas Iyer completes his fifty in the run-chase. Samson from the opposite end is taking his time out and playing sensibly. 14 more overs and a lot of work is till need to be done. Can India do it ? IND 118/4 (26)

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 6 runs coming from the 25th over. Run-rate is now inching towards 10 now. Whenever we see India getting the upper-hand, South Africa comes back well to earn the momentum of the game. Iyer and Samson need to accelerate. IND 112/4 (25)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: MAIDEN OVER! Great piece of bowling from Keshav Maharaj! He has been one of the best bowlers of the match today and comes up with yet another great display of bowling. India are now at 106/4. IND 106/4 (24)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 11 runs coming from the 23rd over as Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson, specially the former have upped their ante and now look all set for better overs to come. Things look much better than before. Indian fans can continue to believe. IND 106/4 (23)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: 14 runs coming from the 21st over!! India need more of them in the coming overs. Shreyas Iyer looks in good touch today for the Men in Blue. 19 overs still left, the home side still have ample overs left to play. Indian fans can hope for the best. 90/4 (21)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: BIG, BIG OVER FOR INDIA! 15 runs coming from the 19th over. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson need to build from here onwards. 25 overs left and with 6 wickets in hand, if India play according to the situation and intent, they will still have a chance to win the match. IND 65/4 (19)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Ishan Kishan departs!! Janneman Malan claims the catch! Maharaj claims the wicket! India’s equation becomes more difficult and receives a big roadblock in the run-chase. South Africa continue their dominance in Lucknow. IND 51/4 (18)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: OUT!!! STUMPED!! Tabraiz Shamsi picks up his first wicket of the match! Ruturaj Gaikwad takes the long walk back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in for India. Men in Blue are in deep deep trouble now. 3 runs coming from the over. IND 49/3 (17)