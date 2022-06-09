LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20 Cricket Score and UpdatesAlso Read - LIVE | 1st T20I BUZZ: Twitterverse Abuzz After 'Captain' Pant, Pandya's Fireworks in Delhi

Update: David Miller and Rassie Van der Dussen stand keep visitors in contention for this chase. Quinton de Kock couldn't get going in this innings as he departed in pursuit of acceleration.

Dwaine Pretorius was promoted at number 3 by the Proteas after Bavuma fell early in the chase. He batted brilliantly in the powerplay after eventually falling to Harshal's slower ball. South Africa need 212 to win and break record T20 win-streak for India.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya power hosts to 211/4 after 20 overs. South Africa need 212 to win. Rishabh Pant came to bat at number 4. Shreyas Iyer came in to bat at no.3 for India. Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 76 off 48 deliveries. Iyer attacking the spinners brilliantly in the innings.

Kishan and Gaikwad battled the early conditions well as there was some help present for the pacers and spinners initially.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Temba Bavuma confirmed that Aiden Markram is ruled out due to Covid. Captain of India, Rishabh Pant was also keen on bowling first. However, he insisted on having no issues on batting first too. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to open the batting for India.

Check Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

“Aiden Markram is unavailable for selection in first T20 after testing positive for Covid-19” – South African skipper Temba Bavuma informed at the toss.

Live Updates

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Van der Dussen wins it for his team. South Africa won by 7 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Big Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire call saves Van der Dussen in this match. FOUR!!! LEG BYES!! SA need 4 off 6 balls.

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: South Africa has bossed this game with their power hitting. Harshal Patel is now bowling the 19th over. SA need 11 off 10 balls.

  • 10:19 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: SIX!!! David Miller smokes it out of the park. This looks like South Africa’s game now. The partnership now stands at 100. SIX!!! vd Dussen bat change has worked wonders for him. SA need 20 off 14 balls.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: SIX!!! Flat six from Vd Dussen. The crowd has gone silent. Harshal Patel needs to make a comeback from here. Two back to back sixes. FOUR!!! This time in the gap. The partnership now swells to 91. SA need 40 off 20 balls.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: DROPPED!!! Shreyas Iyer drops Dussen at the boundary. This can prove costly for India. Avesh Khan will be disappointed for sure. David Miller is the key wicket, Indian bowlers would be hoping for. FOUR!!! Avesh errs in the length and it races away for a boundary. SA need 56 off 24 balls.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Apart from one boundary, Avesh Khan has been relevation in this over for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack. The asking run-rate is now 13.27 RPO. SA need 67 off 32 balls.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: FOUR!!! That is smashed for a boundary. SIX!! Killer Miller taking Axar Patel head on. SIX!!! Carnage from the South African. 43 runs off the last 24 balls. SA need 86 off 42 balls.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Couple of boundaries from David Miller and the visitors are right back in the game. Miller clearly carrying his form from the IPL. SA need 104 off 46 balls.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    Live IND vs SA T20 Cricket Score: Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal carry a massive responsibility for India in this series. They need to keep up the pressure for the South African batters. SA now 92-1 after 11 overs.