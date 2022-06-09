LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20 Cricket Score and UpdatesAlso Read - LIVE | 1st T20I BUZZ: Twitterverse Abuzz After 'Captain' Pant, Pandya's Fireworks in Delhi

Update: David Miller and Rassie Van der Dussen stand keep visitors in contention for this chase. Quinton de Kock couldn't get going in this innings as he departed in pursuit of acceleration.

Dwaine Pretorius was promoted at number 3 by the Proteas after Bavuma fell early in the chase. He batted brilliantly in the powerplay after eventually falling to Harshal's slower ball. South Africa need 212 to win and break record T20 win-streak for India.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya power hosts to 211/4 after 20 overs. South Africa need 212 to win. Rishabh Pant came to bat at number 4. Shreyas Iyer came in to bat at no.3 for India. Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 76 off 48 deliveries. Iyer attacking the spinners brilliantly in the innings.

Kishan and Gaikwad battled the early conditions well as there was some help present for the pacers and spinners initially.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. Temba Bavuma confirmed that Aiden Markram is ruled out due to Covid. Captain of India, Rishabh Pant was also keen on bowling first. However, he insisted on having no issues on batting first too. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to open the batting for India.

Check Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

“Aiden Markram is unavailable for selection in first T20 after testing positive for Covid-19” – South African skipper Temba Bavuma informed at the toss.