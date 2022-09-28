LIVE Score India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Score Updates: Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh's Return to Bolster Pace Attack

Temba Bavuma at the toss: We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11: 

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls a brilliant maiden over. SA 42/6 (9.1)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Harshal Patel into the attack for India. He will certainly look to bolster up his confidence. APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Harshal looks mighty confident. OUT!!! ALL THREE REDS! Markram falls right after the powerplay. SA 42/6 (8)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: APPEAL FOR CAUGHT BEHIND!!! Umpire denies it. Rohit Sharma goes for the review. Nothing on the ULTRAEDGE!!! India lose their review. Powerplay comes to an end. Without a doubt, one of the best powerplay ever for India. SA 30/5 (6)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: SIX!!! Wayne Parnell makes a statement. This is how you tackle swing bowling. Just stepped down the track and lofted it with the full face of the bat. SA 29/5 (5.1)

  • 7:27 PM IST

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: This is unplayable stuff from both Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar. Specially, Arshdeep who is just bowling inswingers and outswingers at will. Incredible control from the youngster. SA 18/5 (4)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: OUT!!! Arshdeep Singh on fire at the moment. David Miller departs for a duck. This is an outrageous start from the visitors. SA 8/4 (2)

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: FOUR!!! That is some cover drive from Aiden Markram. Just leaned in the drive and the ball trickled away quickly towards the cover boundary. OUT!!! Riley Rossouw departs for a duck. SA 8/3 after 1.5 overs.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: That was beautiful bowling from Deepak Chahar. Arshdeep Singh to bowl the 2nd over. OUT!!! Quinton de Kock chops it back onto his stumps. Both South African openers fall cheaply. SA 1/2 (1.2)