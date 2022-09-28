LIVE Score India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Score Updates: Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bowl first. | Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it’s gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you’re doing and keep that momentum in this format.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh's Return to Bolster Pace Attack

Temba Bavuma at the toss: We probably would have fielded first as well. Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work. Guys always enjoy the India trip, the energy of the guys is up again and nice to be back in action after a couple of months. Different conditions to Australia but in terms of match practice, it is a great opportunity. Also Read - BCCI Confirms Addition of Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed in India T20I Squad Against South Africa

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Green Park, Trivandrum 7 PM IST September 28, Wednesday

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Check out match updates here: