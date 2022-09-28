Ind vs SA live score 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Hello and welcome to the live score Ind vs SA cricket coverage of match no. 1 of the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa here at the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India skipper Rohit Sharma, expectedly, singled out death bowling as an area that requires improvement following the series win over Australia.Also Read - Ind vs SA 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh's Return to Bolster Pace Attack

The hosts will be without two of their key bowlers, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who have been rested ahead of the ICC event next month. Mohammad Shami, who is one of the World Cup reserves, has tested negative but is yet to recover from COVID-19 and will be missing the three games against the Proteas after being unavailable the rubber against Australia.

On the other hand, South Africa are looking like a complete side with adequate firepower in batting and bowling squad alike. Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen make a potent pace attack in the T20's with players like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and David Miller strengthening the core of their batting.

Squads Ind vs SA 1st T20

South Africa Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

India Playing 11 : Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.