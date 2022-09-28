LIVE Score India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Score Updates: South Africa have responded strongly in the second innings. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in their individual innings and are back in the hut. Keshav Maharaj produced a fighting knock (41 off 35 balls) to help South Africa reach 106/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh remained the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 for 32 in his 4 overs. Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Despite Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar's Heroics vs SA in 1st T20I; Amit Mishra Points Bowling as a Concern Ahead of T20 WC

Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it's gonna be a good batting track.

Temba Bavuma at the toss: Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11: 

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Tabraiz Shamsi bowls a good over. Just 5 off the over. KL Rahul has done well to steady India. He needs to find the boundary soon. IND 35/2 (8.3)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Excellent fielding from Kagiso Rabada. Certainly saved a boundary after bowling 3 overs on the trot. Just 2 runs off the over. IND 17/1 (6). The required run-rate is 6.43. This is India’s lowest powerplay score. IND 17/2 (6.1)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: FOUR!!! Flashed hard and it goes for a boundary over the slip cordon. India will take this runs no matter how they come. OUCH!!! That will hurt. There is extra bounce. APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Bavuma reviews it. Impact is outside. IND 16/1 (5)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: An excellent over from Kagiso Rabada comes to an end. Some absolute JAFFAS! with a crucial wicket of captain Rohit Sharma. IND 11/1 (3.1)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: OUT!!! Rohit Sharma gets a terrific delivery first up from Kagiso Rabada. It’s nothing short of a peach from the South African quick. Virat Kohli is the new batter in. IND 9/1 (2.1)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Wayne Parnell consults the captain and Bavuma sends it upstairs. Umpire’s call on wickets and impact. South Africa will consider themselves unlucky. IND 9/0 (1.4)

    LIVE IND vs SA 1st T20: Maiden over for South Africa. Kagiso Rabada bowled an excellent over and kept opener KL Rahul on his toes. Temba Bavuma has started with three slips. IND 0/0 (1)

