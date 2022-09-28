LIVE Score India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Cricket Score Updates: South Africa have responded strongly in the second innings. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to make an impact in their individual innings and are back in the hut. Keshav Maharaj produced a fighting knock (41 off 35 balls) to help South Africa reach 106/8 after 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh remained the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 for 32 in his 4 overs. Absolute carnage in the middle as South Africa have lost six wickets with less than 50 on the board. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar made excellent use of the early movement available. Both picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively. Keshav Maharaj and Wayne Parnell in the middle currently. Rohit Sharma have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Despite Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar's Heroics vs SA in 1st T20I; Amit Mishra Points Bowling as a Concern Ahead of T20 WC

Rohit Sharma at the toss: We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it's gonna be a good batting track.

Temba Bavuma at the toss: Good going over the last couple of months. This is an important series for us and we want to continue all the good work.

India vs South Africa 1st T20 Playing 11:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

