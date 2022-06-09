IND vs SA 1st T20I Live Build Up Updates

IND vs SA 1st T20I Build UP Live Updates: 2022 has been a year when the heat in New Delhi, the capital of India, went at a different level altogether. With temperatures breaching 45 degrees on certain days, life in Delhi has been a tough test, especially when people are outdoors.

IND vs SA Probable XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: We are hours away from the start of India’s international calendar after the IPL came to an end. It will be an important series for India with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year. For a few players like Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, this would be like an audition for them.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: “It was disappointing to see Ravichandran Ashwin not being picked. He was in the side for the T20 World Cup last year and even his current form is very good. India could have accommodated Ashwin by leaving one leg spinner out. He can bowl with the new ball in the top six overs and has been batting well too,” Kaif told Sportskeeda.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: Nehra has special advice for Dravid. “We always talk about Hardik Pandya, whether he will be able to bowl or not. See, what I think is that Pandya can fit into any format as a batsman; even in Test matches. But here, we are talking about T20s. If he bowls, it will obviously be beneficial for India,” Nehra said on Cricbuzz.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: The Proteas have not played a T20I game since November last year. They would be a little rusty – at least some of them – and that could hurt them.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: Chasing has been a trend at this venue and with heat, dew set to play a key role in the match – it surely is a win the toss, bat first pitch.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar would bring the experience in the otherwise young fast-bowling unit. He has done a reasonably good job for Hyderabad in the IPL. He too would look to impress the selectors with the T20 WC coming up.

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan reckoned Hardik Pandya would be the player to watch out for after his brilliant show in the IPL. Eyes would be on Hardik, will he live up to the expectations?

    LIVE | IND vs SA 1st T20I Build-Up Updates: With T20 WC spots up for grabs, it would be a litmus test for Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan. Both have done well in the IPL and would be eager to get going in Delhi tonight.