LIVE | Ind vs SA 1st T20I Updates, Trivandrum

After beating Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma-led India is ready to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting today (Sept 28) at Trivandrum. The hosts will start as overwhelming favourites after having gotten the better of the Proteas four months back on home soil. SA won the first two and then India fought back to win the next couple of games before clinching the decider.

Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, BCCI on Wednesday confirmed that Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer and Shahbaz Ahmed will be joining the squad. Likes of Deepak Hooda and Mohammed Shami have been ruled out of the series.

Live Updates

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that they're looking to give chances to those players who will play T20 WC, keeping game situation in mind as well.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Without Hardik Pandya, the team suddenly appears to be disbalanced. No 6th bowler, no proper power hitter in the middle, no proven finisher at International level.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    The online streaming of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Both Pant and Karthik haven't got much opportunity to bat and the team management has signalled to address that concern.

  • 1:23 PM IST

    Visitors South Africa are also coming in after the high of T20I series victories against Ireland and England. Tristan Stubbs is the one to watch out for from SA. He has been in good form.

  • 1:21 PM IST

    The series is likely to provide the last opportunity for both sides to sharpen their skills and test themselves before heading to Australia for the T20 WC.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    With Pant available, it would be interesting to see if Dinesh Karthik plays or not.

  • 1:08 PM IST

  • 12:55 PM IST

    The best part about the match in Trivandrum is that there is no chance of rain or any kind of shower. The prediction is for clear skies.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    With Shami, Hardik not available Shahbaz Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer and Umesh Yadav have been added to the squad.