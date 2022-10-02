LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, IND vs SA Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa. It has become intense for the Proteas as they now need to win both the remaining games in order to clinch the series. On the other hand, India is just one win away from claiming the series. Thus, the Temba Bavuma-led side would look for a win in the do-or-die second T20I, so as to take the series to the decider game. It has become intense for the Proteas as they now need to win both the remaining games in order to clinch the series. On the other hand, India is just one win away from claiming the series. Thus, the Temba Bavuma-led side would look for a win in the do-or-die second T20I, so as to take the series to the decider game. Only two T20 international games have thus far taken place at this venue. The Barsapara Stadium pitch, though, might provide the athletes with a marginally greater opportunity to make runs. Even so, a total of around 160-odd runs might also result in a close race.Also Read - LIVE Guwahati Weather Update , IND vs SA 2nd T20I: No Rain; Toss on Time

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi.