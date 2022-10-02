LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20I, IND vs SA Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa. Rohit spun the coin and Temba won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rohit and Co. . This will be the 400th T20I for Rohit Sharma. India got thee good start as the opening runs partnership crosses 50 runs mark against South Africa.Also Read - Highlights | IND ODI Squad vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead In Rohit Sharma's Absence

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed. Also Read - LIVE Guwahati Weather Update , IND vs SA 2nd T20I: No Rain; Toss on Time

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi. Also Read - IND vs SA T20I 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live On TV And Online

Live Updates

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: What a fifty! KL Rahul smashes half-century with a maximum. The opener is in good touch today.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Virat Kohli comes to bat in place of Rohit Sharma. India is in a good position as of now.

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: ROHIT departs on 43 runs. Keshav Maharaj scalped the first wicket for the visitors.

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After 9 overs India is on 94 runs without losing a wicket. What a good start by hosts. South Africa now needs to look into the game and try for a wicket

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Captain Rohit Sharma is also in attacking mode as the skipper is playing on 41 runs. South Africa is in spot of bother

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: What a good inning by Indian openers so far Rohit and Co. is in a good position as the opening partnership crosses 80 runs mark. KL Rahul is playing on 46 runs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Snake stops the play. It was a snake on the ground. And the game continues.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After 7 overs India is on 68 runs without losing any wicket.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Rohit and Rahul finally cross the 50 runs partnership. Seems like it is a good day for India.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20I Cricket Score: After 5 overs India is on 49 runs. India’s side is looking confident. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got a positive start for the Hosts.