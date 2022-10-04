LIVE India vs South Africa Cricket Score and Match Updates: It may be a dead rubber but Rohit Sharma and company has got a golden opportunity to whitewash South Africa in a T20 series for the first time ever. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma-led visitors will look to avoid the 3-0 whitewash at any cost after losing the 2nd T20I by 16 runs despite David Miller’s heroics. Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, India can afford to rest a few of their key players but the hosts will be determined to put up a complete performance before they take the flight to Australia on October 6.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant on His Birthday With Flying Kisses – Watch Video

Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month. Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Birthday: A Throwback To Southpaw's Match-winning Outing At Gabba | Watch Video

South Africa's bowling lacked discipline in the 2nd T20I where bowlers Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje bowled rank full tosses which went into the stand more often than that. The ground in Guwahati had a lot of dew which turned out to be a nightmare for the bowlers.

Teams (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Live Updates

  • 6:01 PM IST

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20: Virat Kohli has batted a 140 plus strike rate since the Asia Cup that includes three 50s and a much-awaited hundred. Skipper Rohit has come up with impactful innings over the course of the six games at home against Australia and South Africa.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20: Majority of the batters remain the same from the UAE edition but it is the drastic change in approach which has made the difference. Heading into the ICC event, India’s high-profile top-three have hit top form including K L Rahul who allayed concerns about his strike rate with a sublime effort on Sunday.

  • 5:42 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

  • 5:29 PM IST

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.3 of the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa here at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.