LIVE India vs South Africa Cricket Score and Match Updates: It may be a dead rubber but Rohit Sharma and company has got a golden opportunity to whitewash South Africa in a T20 series for the first time ever. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma-led visitors will look to avoid the 3-0 whitewash at any cost after losing the 2nd T20I by 16 runs despite David Miller's heroics. Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, India can afford to rest a few of their key players but the hosts will be determined to put up a complete performance before they take the flight to Australia on October 6.

Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month.

South Africa's bowling lacked discipline in the 2nd T20I where bowlers Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje bowled rank full tosses which went into the stand more often than that. The ground in Guwahati had a lot of dew which turned out to be a nightmare for the bowlers.

Teams (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.