LIVE India vs South Africa Cricket Score and Match Updates: South Africa won by 49 runs. India take the series 2-1. It can be termed as a monumental collapse as India were nowhere in this chase. India were rocked early in the chase as captain Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer already back in the hut. Rishabh Pant also departed after playing a cameo, South Africa finish on 226/3 after 20 overs. Rossouw's 100 and cameos from Stubbs-Miller powered visitors to a record score. After 10 overs, South Africa were cruising along courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Quinton de Kock and Riley Roussow. Temba Bavuma bad form continues as he departs inside the powerplay.

South Africa: 227 for 3 in 20 Overs (Rilee Rossouw 100 not out, Quinton de Kock 68; Umesh Yadav 1/34, Deepak Chahar 1/48)

Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj