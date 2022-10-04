LIVE India vs South Africa Cricket Score and Match Updates: Quinton de Kock and Riley Roussow continue to charge after the early wicket. Temba Bavuma bad form continues as he departs inside the powerplay. Rohit Sharma calls it right yet again as India won the toss and elected to field first. There are three changes – Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul have been rested. Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj come in for today’s match. One change today fo South Africa – Dwayne Pretorious comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant on His Birthday With Flying Kisses – Watch Video

"Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

