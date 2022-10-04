LIVE India vs South Africa Cricket Score and Match Updates: Quinton de Kock and Riley Roussow continue to charge after the early wicket. Temba Bavuma bad form continues as he departs inside the powerplay. Rohit Sharma calls it right yet again as India won the toss and elected to field first. There are three changes – Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh and KL Rahul have been rested. Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj come in for today’s match.  One change today fo South Africa – Dwayne Pretorious comes in for Nortje, just to give an extra option with a change of pace.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Wishes Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant on His Birthday With Flying Kisses – Watch Video

"Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Mohammed Siraj is back for his 2nd over right after the powerplay. SIX!!! That just goes over the boundary. de Kock is being hurt after being hit at a serious place. FOUR!!! 13 off the over again. SA 61/1 (7)

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Ravichandran Ashwin back for his 2nd over. The variation in the pace is just phenomenal. Deepak Chahar makes a stunning effort in the field to stop a boundary. SIX!!! No fielder can stop that one. SA 48/1 (6)

  • 7:25 PM IST

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: OUT!!! Temba Bavuma departs inside the powerplay. Umesh Yadav draws first blood. SA 30/1 (4.1)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack. FOUR!!! Ashwin won’t be that unhappy due to that boundary. The edge just flew away. SA 30/0 (4)

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Bavuma is looking for a release shot at the moment. Deepak Chahar is not giving him speed to use against himself. SA 23/0 (3)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Mohammed Siraj old problem of not bowling according to the line and length surfaced again. He gave 13 runs in the over. He would look for improvement in his 2nd over. SIX!!! 2nd six for de Kock. SA 20/0 (2.2)

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Deepak Chahar to start with the new ball. Quinton de Kock almost got run out on the first ball. Shreyas Iyer missed it by a whisker. The ball is coming nicely on to the bat. Some swing on offer. SA 0/0 (0.3)

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: The variations that Harshal Patel relies on to keep the batters in check have not been producing the desired results since his return from injury. Red ball great R Ashwin is yet to get a wicket in the series and India will be looking to him for wickets in the middle overs.

  • 6:46 PM IST