LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: South Africa Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat. Sai Sudharsan debuts for India.

Updated: December 17, 2023 1:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Nandre Burger made debut for SA. On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan is playing his debut match for India.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

Live Updates

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:22 PM IST

    Debut for Sai Sudharsan, here is India’s playing XI

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:10 PM IST
    South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
  • Dec 17, 2023 1:09 PM IST
    India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
  • Dec 17, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    KL Rahul at Toss: No (haven’t played since the WC final). Special day, watched a lot of cricket on TV – the Pink ODI is a big occasion here in South Africa. Looking forward to a cracker of a game. There was a of spin and it was try, we’ll try to put pressure on them. Sai Sudharsan is on debut today. There are a few names that have played a lot of IPL cricket. Ruturaj did well, Tilak seems exciting, Sanju is always exciting. We’ve got Axar, and Kuldeep who’d love to see some spin.

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:05 PM IST

    Ruturaj Gaikwad , Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sai Sudarsan are in the playing XI for India.

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:04 PM IST
    Aiden Markram at Toss: We are gonna bat first. Used wicket, we’d like to bat first, we are playing two spinners. It’s a fantastic day, hats off to the people. Hopefully, both teams can put on a nice show for them. Burger makes his debut – special day for him.
  • Dec 17, 2023 1:04 PM IST

    South Africa have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • Dec 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    Both captains are coming in for the Toss.

  • Dec 17, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    IND vs SA Pitch Report: Pommie Mbangwa: Playing on the pitch that was used a couple of days ago. Dimensions – 77 metres straight, square – 59 metres and 69 metres.

  • Dec 17, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: This match will be played on the same pitch that was used in the recently concluded third T20I.

