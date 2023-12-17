By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: South Africa Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs
South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat. Sai Sudharsan debuts for India.
India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Nandre Burger made debut for SA. On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan is playing his debut match for India.
Trending Now
IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.