Home

Sports

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: South Africa Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

live

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: South Africa Opt To Bat; Check Playing XIs

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat. Sai Sudharsan debuts for India.

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Nandre Burger made debut for SA. On the other hand, Sai Sudharsan is playing his debut match for India.

Trending Now

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul(w/c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.