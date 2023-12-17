LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: Check Probable Playing XIs

Top Recommended Stories

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: KL Rahul led team India will eye winning start against hosts.

Updated: December 17, 2023 8:47 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: After T20Is, KL Rahul-led team India will face South Africa for the three-match ODI Series and the first match will be played at DP World Wanderers Stadium. This will be the first ODI match for both teams after the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Captain KL Rahul hinted that India’s explosive batter Rinku Singh will likely to make his ODI debut in the first ODI against South Africa.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:48 AM IST
    Here are the probable Playing XIs for India and South Africa

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson who is coming from a long break from international cricket will likely to feature in the first ODI against South Africa.

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: “He has shown what a good player he is. We all knew how skilled he is having watched him in the IPL, but what has been really good to see has been the temperament he has shown in the T20I series, and the game awareness and calmness under pressure. It was refreshing to see. He has performed well across formats in domestic cricket, so yes he will get his opportunity,” Rahul said in a pre-match press conference.

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:23 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: KL Rahul stated that the 26-year-old explosive batter Rinku Singh will most likely make his ODI debut in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:22 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: Rinku Singh will likely make the ODI debut in the upcoming clash against South Africa.

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: There are chances that rain will spoilsport the game as the weather is cloudy in Johannesburg.

  • Dec 17, 2023 8:11 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa 1st ODI match which will be played at at DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

