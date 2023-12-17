Home

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score: Check Probable Playing XIs

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: KL Rahul led team India will eye winning start against hosts.

LIVE Updates IND vs SA 1st ODI Score

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: After T20Is, KL Rahul-led team India will face South Africa for the three-match ODI Series and the first match will be played at DP World Wanderers Stadium. This will be the first ODI match for both teams after the recently concluded ODI World Cup. Captain KL Rahul hinted that India’s explosive batter Rinku Singh will likely to make his ODI debut in the first ODI against South Africa.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams

