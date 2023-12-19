Home

LIVE Updates SA vs IND 2nd ODI Score: India Aim To Seal Series In Gqeberha

South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI UPDATES & Score: The Men in Blue will be looking to clinch the series after taking a 1-0 lead in the 1st ODI. Check Live Updates Here.

South Africa Vs India 2nd ODI UPDATES: Team India and Co will be looking to seal the series in Gqeberha following a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. Fifties from debutant Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer helped India beat South Africa by eight wickets on Sunday in the 1st ODI. Chasing 117, India lost Ruturj Gaikwad early before Iyer and Sudharsan put together 88 runs for the second wicket. While Iyer was dismissed for 52, Sudharsan remained unbeaten on 55 as India romped home in 16.4 overs.

SA vs IND SQUADS

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul(w/c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep.

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana.

