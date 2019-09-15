Live Updates

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Not so good news for cricket fans!

  • 6:08 PM IST

    India skipper Virat Kohli on where MS Dhoni fits in his plans for the T20 side if at all. “Look, the experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen and they have proved people wrong and he has done that many times in his career as well. So one great thing about him is that he thinks for India cricket. And whatever we think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there.”

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Bird-Eye view of the magnificent HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala!

  • 6:03 PM IST

    STAT ALERT — India have a 1-2 win-loss record in limited-overs series openers in Dharamsala. They lost the only game they played against South Africa here, despite Rohit’s maiden T20I hundred.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    Hear skipper Virat Kohli chalking out the plan for T20 WC 2020!

  • 6:00 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: It has rained quite heavily for last two nights in a row iin Dharamsala. There’s a definite chill in the air and it’s amazing weather for some cricketing action. However, the not so good news is there are showers forecast for the match day, though likely that it’ll subside by the time the game is scheduled to get underway.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of the first T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa from the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 1st T20I ODI DHARAMSALA

IND vs SA 1st T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year’s World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Sunday. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations. Even though a number of leading figures were rested, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is and left behind the disappointment of the World Cup where they had to face a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans.

On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and will look to come up with a new hope. There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates:

Date: September 15, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.