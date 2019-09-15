

















HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs SA 1st T20I ODI DHARAMSALA

IND vs SA 1st T20I Match Highlights from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year’s World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Sunday. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations. Even though a number of leading figures were rested, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is and left behind the disappointment of the World Cup where they had to face a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans.

On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and will look to come up with a new hope. There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights:

Date: September 15, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.