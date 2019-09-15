Live Updates

  • 8:00 PM IST

    Unfortunate scenes for all cricket lovers!

  • 8:00 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: MATCH ABANDONED! The rain has the final say in Dharamsala and the game has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. The amount of water this ground has taken a toll on the outfield. Both teams will now head to Mohali for the second game of the series on Wednesday.

  • 7:45 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: ESPNCricinfo reports – People have started to leave from the ground while seeking shelter. There are only two shades in the stadium. The crowd is walking back all the way to their parked vehicles.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Not so great scenes from HPCA Stadium, fans still eagerly wait for some cricketing action!

  • 7:15 PM IST

    It’s pouring down at the moment in Dharamsala!

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE FROM DHARAMSALA: The rain slowed down down for 5-7 minutes in between, but it’s picked up again. And it’s heavy at the moment. It doesn’t look too promising at the moment.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    Men are at work in Dharamsala to make ground play ready!

  • 6:19 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: The floodlights are on. There are some dark clouds still. But the rain has stopped for now. Finally, some welcoming news for cricket fans.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Not so good news for cricket fans!

  • 6:08 PM IST

    India skipper Virat Kohli on where MS Dhoni fits in his plans for the T20 side if at all. “Look, the experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. I mean there are a numerous number of times people have given up on sportsmen and they have proved people wrong and he has done that many times in his career as well. So one great thing about him is that he thinks for India cricket. And whatever we think, he is on the same page. The alignment is there.”

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs SA 1st T20I ODI DHARAMSALA

IND vs SA 1st T20I Match Highlights from HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala: After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year’s World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Sunday. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations. Even though a number of leading figures were rested, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is and left behind the disappointment of the World Cup where they had to face a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the semifinals. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans.

On the other hand, a young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and will look to come up with a new hope. There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights:

Date: September 15, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.