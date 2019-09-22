Live Updates

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Fantastic win for the Proteas!

  • 10:27 PM IST

    Temba Bavuma says he made his debut in T20Is when he did not expect it but he has worked hard and it has started off well. States you need to have the mind-set to score quickly. Further adds he does not have the power like Gayle but he needs to keep the scoreboard ticking. On the six he hit in Mohali, he says, he surprised himself and realized he can hit the ball a long way. Ends by saying they will get a lot of confidence after this win and it is important as there is a Test series coming up which is not going to be easy.

  • 10:16 PM IST
    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: A comprehensive win for the South Africans. An excellent performance in a game they had to win. Also, this is de Kock’s first win as T20I skipper and he is an integral part of it. However, a lot of credit has to be given to their bowlers as it is they who set it up. Brilliant efforts from Hendricks, who was brought into the team for this game, the two spinners and Rabada ensured they keep India to a total which was always going to be under par.

    In reply, the South African openers did an excellent job by adding 76. They were helped by the Indian bowlers who were extremely poor. Every bowler, even the spinners were extremely short which made it easy for the batters to score the runs. Reeza Hendricks did fall after getting a start but de Kock continued and Bavuma also fulfilled his role. The two added another important stand and took their side over the line.
  • 10:13 PM IST

    Great win for South Africa, this will lift their morale before the Test series!

  • 10:11 PM IST

    SIX! Bavuma finishes off in style with a maximum, that’s some win for South Africa. It was a short delivery from Krunal, Bavuma rocks back and pulls over mid-wicket, short boundaries here does the rest. South Africa (140/1 in 16.5 overs) beat India (134/9) by 9 wickets in Bengaluru. De Kock 79*, Bavuma 27*

  • 10:04 PM IST

    SIX! That made a cracking sound off the bat. 5th maximum for de Kock. This is a risk-free shot. With the turn, the slog sweep, it is right off the middle and into the mid-wicket stand. 10 more needed. South Africa 126/1 in 14.5 overs, need 9 runs to win vs India (134/9)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    FOUR! De Kock scoring boundaries at will now. This is floated up outside off. De Kock goes down on one knee and lofts it over the cover fielder for a boundary. SA 117/1 in 14.1 overs, need 18 more to win vs IND (134/9)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: FOUR! De Kock wants to end this early now. A boundary after the biggie. This is full and outside off. De Kock lofts it over covers and bags a boundary. SA 107/1 in 12.4 overs vs IND (134/9)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    SIX! Quinton de Kock has picked the bones out of that one. Once again this is bowled right in de Kock’s zone. Short and on middle, de Kock pulls it with utmost ease over the square leg fence. SA 103/1 in 12.2 overs vs IND (134/9)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    It’s ‘Quinton show tonight’ at M.Chinnswamy!

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs SA 3rd T20I BENGALURU

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match MATCH HIGHLIGHTS from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw. Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s 19 each. While Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 39, it was left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks’ 2 for 14 that tilted things for the Proteas. While batting, they had no such problems as the target was achieved in 16.5 overs as De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (28) added 76 for the opening stand. (SCORECARD) (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: SA (140/1 in 16.5 overs) beat IND (134/9) by 9 Wickets

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.