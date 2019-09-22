

















MATCH HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs SA 3rd T20I BENGALURU

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match MATCH HIGHLIGHTS from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Skipper Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls as South Africa comfortably beat India by nine wickets in the third T20 International with the series ending in a 1-1 draw. Batting first, India managed a below-par 134 for 9 on a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy track, with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring 36 and the next best score was Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s 19 each. While Kagiso Rabada took 3 for 39, it was left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks’ 2 for 14 that tilted things for the Proteas. While batting, they had no such problems as the target was achieved in 16.5 overs as De Kock and Reeza Hendricks (28) added 76 for the opening stand. (SCORECARD) (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: SA (140/1 in 16.5 overs) beat IND (134/9) by 9 Wickets

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.