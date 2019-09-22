Live Updates

  • 9:35 PM IST

    FOUR! This time it’s Hendricks who joins the act. He hangs back and punches it to the right of sweeper cover. Shreyas Iyer does a great job in the deep but fails to control the pace while sliding near the ropes – result four more runs to Proteas. SA 56/0 in 7.3 overs vs IND (134/9)

  • 9:24 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Runs coming easily now. Short and on middle, Hendricks goes back and pulls it through square leg. It is in the gap and it races away. South Africa 48/0 in 6.3 overs vs India (134/9)

  • 9:20 PM IST
    Review time! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. India review. Looks to be sliding down leg.

    NOT OUT! Yes, going down the leg side. What a waste of the review. Chahar gets this slower one right this time. Hendricks looks to work it down the leg side but is hit on the pads. That looks to be going down the leg side but hello, the skipper, however, has words with his bowler and then opts for the DRS. Here comes the Ball Tracker and confirms it is going way down the leg side. Kohli has his cap on his face. SA 40/0 in 5.3 overs, need 95 more to win vs IND (134/9)
  • 9:15 PM IST

    De Kock has arrived in Bengaluru!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: SIX! Another brute of a hit from de Kock. Saini is not reading the track properly here. Instead of trying out the variety of slower balls, the Delhi lad is doing the exact opposite. Heis offering a lot of pace on this length delivery and gets deposited in the blink of an eye over deep square. SA 31/0 in 4.3 overs vs IND (134/9)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    SIX! That’s some shot from the Proteas skip. He is undoubtedly one the sweetest hitters of a cricket ball. It was a length ball on the pads and lets his class do the rest to it. He just stands firm and flicks it nonchalantly into the stands over deep square for a maximum. South Africa 25/0 in 4.1 overs vs India (134/9)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    FOUR! That is creamed! Beautiful from de Kock. This is a little too full outside off. De Kock strokes it through covers. Jadeja at long-off runs to his right, dives but his effort goes in vain. South Africa 13/0 in 3 overs, need 122 runs to win vs India (134/9)

  • 9:03 PM IST

    Very close to the bat. Beaten! Good length ball around off from Chahar, it shapes away from Hendricks who has a poke but misses. Chahar roars out an appeal but nothing from the umpire. SA 7/0 in 1.3 overs vs IND (134/9)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: Pure timing from the Proteas skipper on this one. It was a nicely looped up delivery on outside off and de Kock just leant into the drive while slotting it in the gap through extra cover. Good start. South Africa 5/0 in 0.3 overs vs India (134/9)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    Welcome back for the chase. The hosts are going to start with spin as expected. It’s Washington Sundar vs Hendricks. R Hendricks and de Kock are at the crease. Hendricks will take the strike, Sundar to begin the proceedings.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: After a commanding performance in Mohali, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series when they enter the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday. With a washout in the first game in Dharamsala, both the teams were looking to take the upper hand and take an unassailable lead in the series in Mohali. However, it was the Men in Blue who took command at the I.S. Bindra stadium and came out with a brilliant performance to secure a rather comfortable win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli turned out to be the standout performers in Mohali as India cruised to a seven-wicket win against the young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock. Team India ticked almost all boxes in Mohali where they first restricted the visitors to 149 and then chased down the target riding on their skipper Kohli’s unbeaten 72.

Proteas, on the other hand, will have their task cut out. In order to level the series, the mantra for them is actually quite simple: score enough runs, i.e. in excess of 180 and give their bowlers something on the Chinnaswamy pitch which historically has been a high-scoring ground. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.