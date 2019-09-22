Live Updates

  • 8:01 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: OUT! Bjorn Fortuin removes Rishabh Pant for 19. There goes Pant! He was looking to go after the bowlers after he hit that six and falls in that attempt. Once again an innings which started off in a promising manner ends with a not so impressive score. India 90/4 in 12.3 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:58 PM IST

    SIX! That’s a release shot from Rishabh Pant. The hosts need some more of these to put up a challenging score on the small ground here in Bengaluru. The scoring had stalled in the last couple of overs and Pant decides to improvise, he crouches low almost on his knee and scoops the slower delivery over fine leg. India 87/3 in 12 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:47 PM IST

    FOUR! Easy-peasy! Rabada looks to bowl a yorker but ends up serving a full toss on middle, Pant whips it through mid-wicket and the ball races away to the fence. India 73/1 in 9 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:45 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: OUT! Kagiso Rabada removes Virat Kohli for 9. The Indian captain Kohli holes out! Once again the crowd is silenced. An uncharacteristic shot by Kohli, especially after they just lost Dhawan. That though is a top, top catch. This is angled into the batter, it is slightly fuller. Kohli whips it up in the air towards the deep mid-wicket region. Andile Phehlukwayo runs to his left and takes it brilliantly just before the ropes. He keeps his balance too. IND 68/3 in 8.3 overs vs SA

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Big blow for Team India!

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Updates: OUT! Tabraiz Shamsi removes Shikhar Dhawan for 36. In the air… taken! Shamsi has the last laugh against Dhawan. A very good catch by Bavuma and a welcome wicket for South Africa. Dhawan was really looking in great flow out there. He tries to go big once again as he steps down the track. Does not get to the pitch of the ball but still goes ahead with the shot. It turns away a little and he ends up slicing it high up in the air towards extra cover where Bavuma takes a brilliant catch moving backwards. South Africa will now try and pull things back a little. India 63/2 in 7.3 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:30 PM IST

    SIX! Over long off this time! This is even better and classier than the last one. Dhawan uses his feet and gets to the pitch of it. He easily lofts it over mid-off. Times it brilliantly and it goes all the way. IND 53/1 in 5.3 overs vs SA

  • 7:27 PM IST

    IND vs SA Live Score and Updates: SIX! Welcome into the attack, Shamsi! That has been smoked! Shamsi tosses this up outside off, Dhawan gets an opportunity to free his arms. He nails it over the long-on fence. First of the game. India 47/0 in 5.1 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:26 PM IST

    FOUR! EDGY! No-slip in place and a boundary! Dhawan this time uses his feet and also stays leg side of the delivery. He throws his bat at it but the ball flies off the outside edge past de Kock and for a boundary. India 35/0 in 3.5 overs vs South Africa

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Will the trick work for the visitors?

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs SA 3rd T20I ODI BENGALURU

IND vs SA 3rd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: After a commanding performance in Mohali, Team India will aim to seal the three-match series when they enter the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third and final T20I against South Africa on Sunday. With a washout in the first game in Dharamsala, both the teams were looking to take the upper hand and take an unassailable lead in the series in Mohali. However, it was the Men in Blue who took command at the I.S. Bindra stadium and came out with a brilliant performance to secure a rather comfortable win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli turned out to be the standout performers in Mohali as India cruised to a seven-wicket win against the young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock. Team India ticked almost all boxes in Mohali where they first restricted the visitors to 149 and then chased down the target riding on their skipper Kohli’s unbeaten 72.

Proteas, on the other hand, will have their task cut out. In order to level the series, the mantra for them is actually quite simple: score enough runs, i.e. in excess of 180 and give their bowlers something on the Chinnaswamy pitch which historically has been a high-scoring ground. (READ FULL PREVIEW)

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score & Updates: IND 90/4 in 12.4 overs vs SA

Date: September 22, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk/C), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde.