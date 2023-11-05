Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: Spotlight on ‘Birthday Boy’ Virat Kohli!
live

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: Spotlight on ‘Birthday Boy’ Virat Kohli!

India vs South Africa LIVE Score and Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 37, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, IND vs SA Scorecard: Birthday boy Virat Kohli to hunt for record-equaling 49th ODI ton, as India look to stay top of points table with win against Proteas.

Updated: November 5, 2023 9:08 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA live score, Ind vs SA live score updates, Ind vs SA live cricket score, Ind vs SA live streaming, Ind vs SA live score streaming, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa live cricket score, India vs South Africa live score updates, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 live score, ODI World Cup 2023 live score streaming, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli birthday, Virat Kohli records.
India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2023

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023 SCORE: The Indian team would look to continue their winning streak when they take on South Africa on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the ‘battle of the equals’. Both teams have played well in the ongoing ODI World Cup and look good to finish one and two in the league stage. Today will also be a special match for ‘birthday boy’ Virat Kohli, who would be eyeing a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: “We are trying to not even think about who we are playing. It’s all about us. It’s about our preparation, our planning, and whether we can execute our skills.” – Rahul Dravid keeps the focus on India.

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: There would be special arrangements made for Kohli, who has turned 35 today. He would hope to make the occasion special with the bat as well.

  • Nov 5, 2023 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: The strip at Kolkata would also allow batters to hit on the up and play attacking strokes which would make it enjoyable for the fans.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Both India and South Africa have been on a roll in this competition and hence it is apt to call this the ‘final before the final.’

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: The strip in Kolkata would have something for the seamers as well as the spinners and we are expecting nothing short of a humdinger.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: For the unversed, India allrounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the World Cup. He picked up an injury during the game against Bangladesh and since then has been on the bench.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Without a doubt, the spotlight would be on Kohli. It would be interesting to see if he can come up with yet another century in this WC.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: It is a special day as the former India captain Virat Kohli turns 35. He could also make the occasion special by getting to a record-equaling 49th ODI century.

  • Nov 5, 2023 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SA, ODI WC 2023 SCORE: Hello and welcome to the updates of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 match between India, South Africa. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.