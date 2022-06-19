LIVE India vs South Africa 5th T20, Bengaluru Weather UpdatesAlso Read - IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7 PM IST June 19, Sunday

After eight days and four matches, the T20I series between India and South Africa is all set for a winner-takes-it-all decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, as per the weather forecast, rain is likely to play spoilsport at the decider.

We will bring all the live updates regarding the weather forecast including the pitch reports and team news.

With head coach Rahul Dravid’s mantra of consistency in the playing eleven, giving players time and making them feel settled in their positions, India have now started to benefit from it.

After losing in New Delhi and Cuttack, the Rishabh Pant-led side resisted the temptation of making any changes to the eleven and with better execution of plans, registered victories by 47 runs and by 82 runs in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot respectively.

The hosts will take a lot of heart from the fact that its bowling attack is finding its groove. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Harshal Patel shined in Visakhapatnam with three and four wickets respectively while in Rajkot, it was Avesh Khan’s turn to get into the wickets column as the Proteas were bowled out for 87.

Here are the live weather updates – IND vs SA 5th T20