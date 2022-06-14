LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - Rishabh Pant Should Call MS Dhoni or KL Rahul - Brad Hogg's Suggestion to IND Captain Ahead of 3rd T20I vs SA

Check Playing XI here:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Visakhapatnam: The run-up to India’s five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men’s T20I cricket. But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

In New Delhi, the bowlers were unable to defend 212 while in Cuttack, an unimpressive batting show on a difficult pitch coupled with bowlers barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacking the cutting edge, resulted in them losing the match by four wickets on Sunday. Will the tables turn for the hosts in 3rd T20. Stay tuned for live updates!

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Maiden FIFTY!!! For Ruturaj Gaikwad. Half century in just 30 balls. SIX!!! Ishan Kishan belts Shamsi for a flat six. There is some conversation between Ishan Kishan and Shamsi. The youngster is not going to back off. IND 89-0 after 9 overs.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: IN THE AIR!!! Just evades Rassie Van der Dussen at the boundary. Ishan Kishan survives. FOUR!!! The edge just flies away over the wicket keeper. Ruturaj races to 48(28). IND 76-0 after 8 overs.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Current run rate has spiked courtesy of a 20 run over from Anrich Nortje. Tabraiz Shamsi is brought for some damage control. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Ruturaj and it runs away for a boundary. IND 67-0 after 7 overs.

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: SIX!! It is Ruturaj Gaikwad’s day today. Dwaine Pretorius strays on to his pads and gets the treatment. Rassie Van der Dussen at the boundary has no chance. IND 57-0 after 6 overs.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Back to back boundaries for Ruturaj Gaikwad. This time, he gets hit flushed on his helmet. Never the less, 5 back to back boundaries against Nortje. Incredible stuff from the Indian opener. IND 48-0 after 4.5 overs.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: This is an extremely cautious start by the openers. Just 6 runs off the 4th over. Wayne Parnell is executing his plans against the Indian batters really well. Someone from Ishan or Ruturaj, has to use the long handle. IND 28-0 after 4 overs.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: EDGED and FOUR!!! Ruturaj Gaikwad gets his first boundary. Some seam movement for Kagiso Rabada. SIX!!! Incredible hitting from the Maharashtra born lad. Even Rabada looked impressed. IND 22-0 after 3 overs.

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end. Some swing for the left arm pacer. FOUR!!! Short and punished. That is the Ishan Kishan we know. Connection was not that great but excellent result none the less. IND 9-0 after 1.3 overs.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Ishan Kishan on the other hand, enjoying spectacular form with incredible strike rate. Kagiso Rabada to begin the proceedings for South Africa. The pitch looks a belter to bat on. Ruturaj Gaikwad is away. IND 2-0 after 0.2 overs.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has the opportunity to rectify his mistakes in this do or die encounter. Spinners also need to step up as they will be crucial in defending the target.