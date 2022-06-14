LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match UpdatesAlso Read - Rishabh Pant Should Call MS Dhoni or KL Rahul - Brad Hogg's Suggestion to IND Captain Ahead of 3rd T20I vs SA

Update: After a cautious start, Ruturaj Gaikwad thumped Anrich Nortje for 5 consecutive boundaries in an over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan off to a steady start against the South African (Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell) opening pair of pace attack. South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma have not made any changes to their playing XI.

Check Playing XI here:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Visakhapatnam: The run-up to India’s five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men’s T20I cricket. But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

In New Delhi, the bowlers were unable to defend 212 while in Cuttack, an unimpressive batting show on a difficult pitch coupled with bowlers barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacking the cutting edge, resulted in them losing the match by four wickets on Sunday. Will the tables turn for the hosts in 3rd T20. Stay tuned for live updates!