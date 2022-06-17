LIVE India vs South Africa 4th T20 Score and Match Updates, RajkotAlso Read - Pre-Game BUZZ | Ind vs SA 4th T20I, Rajkot: Pant's India Look to Square Series

Update: Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya blitz take India to a fighting score (169/6 after 20 overs). South Africa need 170 to win the series. Will Indian bowlers repeat their performance from 3rd T20. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinners will be key for India in this innings. Stay tuned for live updates!

India in a spot of bother as Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are back in the hut. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik key for a big total. Rishabh Pant failed to impress yet again.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored half century in the previous match, departed early courtesy of a brilliant ball from Lungi Ngidi. Shreyas Iyer joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. Marco Jansen caught Shreyas Iyer in front of the stumps. South Africa won the toss and elected to field first.

Check playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

After winning the toss for the fourth straight time in the series, Bavuma said apart from de Kock replacing Reeza Hendricks at the top, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell miss out due to injuries and are replaced by Lungi Ngidi and debutant left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. South Africa are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.