LIVE India vs South Africa 4th T20 Score and Match Updates, Rajkot

Update: Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya blitz take India to a fighting score (169/6 after 20 overs). South Africa need 170 to win the series. Will Indian bowlers repeat their performance from 3rd T20. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinners will be key for India in this innings. Stay tuned for live updates!

India in a spot of bother as Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are back in the hut. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik key for a big total. Rishabh Pant failed to impress yet again.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored half century in the previous match, departed early courtesy of a brilliant ball from Lungi Ngidi. Shreyas Iyer joined Ishan Kishan in the middle. Marco Jansen caught Shreyas Iyer in front of the stumps. South Africa won the toss and elected to field first.

Check playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

After winning the toss for the fourth straight time in the series, Bavuma said apart from de Kock replacing Reeza Hendricks at the top, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell miss out due to injuries and are replaced by Lungi Ngidi and debutant left-arm pacer Marco Jansen. South Africa are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: Axar Patel gets a boundary off the last ball. India 169-6 after 20 overs.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: Dwaine Pretorius bowls it full and SIX!!! Dinesh Karthik smokes it over long on. OUT!!! Rassie Van der Dussen takes a good catch. Karthik long vigil ends. IND 161-6 after 19.3 overs.

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: Dinesh Karthik is trending again on social media. This is excellent stuff from the veteran. The current run-rate is now 8.09. 13 runs off the 19th over. IND 153-5 after 19 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: An absolute carnage by Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya. SIX!!! Hardik Pandya starts with a maximum. IN THE AIR!!! Tabraiz Shamsi takes a good catch at the boundary. Pandya departs for 46(30). IND 146-5 after 18.2 overs.

  • 8:21 PM IST

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: Rishabh Pant is currently struggling to find form. If India fails to win this match, he’ll certainly bear the brunt. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have built a solid partnership to take India past 100. IND 111-4 after 16 overs.

  • 8:04 PM IST

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED!!! Keshav Maharaj drops a difficult chance. Full credit to the effort though. SIX!!! Hardik Pandya in the action. SIX!!! Another hit! This time a longer one in the same direction. IND 81-3 after 12.4 overs.

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA T20 Score, 4th Match: Tabraiz Shamsi brought into the attack. Will Rishabh Pant try to up the run-rate against him. He doesn’t. Just 2 runs off the over. The current run-rate is now 5.60 which is too low for T20 standards. IND 56-3 after 10 overs.