LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates

Visakhapatnam: The run-up to India's five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men's T20I cricket. But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant & Co, in the absence of many regular players, have struggled to get the wins on their side despite some positives. With just a day's gap between Cuttack and Visakhapatnam T20Is, India don't have much time to regroup and aim for a comeback in the series.

In New Delhi, the bowlers were unable to defend 212 while in Cuttack, an unimpressive batting show on a difficult pitch coupled with bowlers barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar lacking the cutting edge, resulted in them losing the match by four wickets on Sunday. Will the tables turn for the hosts in 3rd T20. Stay tuned for live updates!

Squads

India: Rishabh Pant (Captain & wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.

Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Chahal, who was the purple cap holder in the IPL, and Axar were put under the pump with the likes of David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klassen feasting on their pedestrian bowling.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: In bowling, the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel have been a big letdown as they went for 75 and 59 in six and five overs in the two matches and the axe is likely to fall on one of them going into the third game.

  • 5:58 PM IST

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Going into the World Cup in Australia later this year, a lot will be expected from the wicketkeeper batter, who can win matches single-handedly and he will look to produce an inspired show on Tuesday.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: As someone, who is touted as a future leader, Pant has not inspired enough confidence with his leadership abilities. His decision to promote Axar Patel over designated finisher and the experienced Dinesh Karthik in the second game was baffling, to say the least.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Rishabh Pant has been given the massive responsibility of captaining a young Indian side against a resolute South African team. Shoehorned into captaincy, Pant (29, 5) has not fired himself so far. He has only three fifties in 45 T20Is with an average of 23.9 and strike-rate of 126.6.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: He also failed to impress with the ball and has leaked 49 runs in the four overs that he bowled across the two matches.

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Hardik Pandya, who was in sensational form for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, produced some big hits when the team was in a comfortable position in the first T20 but he couldn’t get going on the two-paced Cuttack track.

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: Shreyas Iyer too has looked vulnerable against the fast bowlers and even though he has got starts, he hasn’t been able to capitalise or push the run-rate, putting pressure on the next line of batters in the middle-order.

  • 5:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA Updates: India’s batting left a lot to be desired with the openers failing to give the team a good start in the powerplay. While Ishan Kishan has done well so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad (23, 1) has pulled the team down with questions being raised over his technique against quality pacers and his ability to force the pace early on.