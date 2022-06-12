LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd T20, Cuttack Weather ForecastAlso Read - IND vs SA T20I 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Match Live On TV And Online

Ahead of the second T20 international match here between India and South Africa on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) at Bhubaneswar did not rule out the possibility of a spell or two of rain during the evening but will not affect the game. Also Read - IND vs SA: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Backs Rishabh Pant, Says 'Bowlers Let Him Down In First T20I'

The chance is 50:50. We cannot say for sure that there will be no rainfall in Cuttack on Sunday evening. There may be a small spell of rain but no possibility of any major rainfall, RMC Bhubaneswar director H R Biswas told PTI. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I Match : South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Barabati Stadium, 7 PM IST June 12, Sunday

Biwas said the sky will remain overcast. “There may be thundershower induced rain in the evening and it will be known about three to four hours earlier. However, there will be no heavy rain which can affect the match. The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) official said preparations have been made to face the situation.

“With consultation from BCCI Technical committee we have made a sand-based ground for better drainage. The OCA has purchased a rain cover for the entire FOP (field of play) area from England. This apart, it has also purchased another super sopper from Australia. Preparations for the ground will be ready even if it rains throughout the day, he said.

The international cricket event, which comes to Odisha after a gap of two and half years, has generated much enthusiasm among the cricket fans here.

The previous international cricket match at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was played between India and West Indies on December 22, 2019.