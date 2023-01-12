Home

live

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score, Kolkata: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, D Madushanka, K Rajitha

