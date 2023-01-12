  • Home
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma and Co Aim to Clinch Series in Kolkata

Updated: January 12, 2023 12:29 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Rohit Sharma and Co Aim to Clinch Series in Kolkata. (Image: Twitter- BCCI)

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score, Kolkata: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at  Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST.  Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya, Rohit Sharma(C), Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, M Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis, D Madushanka, K Rajitha

Live Updates

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: In reply, Sri Lanka managed to get 306 runs, falling short by 67 runs. Dasun Shanka’s well fought hundred went down in vain. Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj were the pick of the bowlers for India as they picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.

  • 12:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 45 ODI centuries and currently have a total of 73 centuries to his name. He ended 2022 with an ODI century against Bangladesh and now he begins 2023 with yet another ODI century against Sri Lanka.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: In the 1st ODI, batting first, the Men in Blue racked up 373 runs thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill’s brilliant stand followed by Virat Kohli’s 45th ODI ton.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: After a brilliant 1st ODI against in Guwahati, India would be looking to clinch the 3-match ODI series in the City of Joy, Kolkata. The international action is back at Eden Gardens and a good crowd is expected for the match.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka Squad | Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: India Squad | Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 12:02 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Eden Gardens, Kolkata!

