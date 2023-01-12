Home

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis Steady Innings For SL.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Sri Lanka 177/8 (34.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.21) Last Wicket: Chamika Karunaratne c Axar Patel b Umran Malik 17 (25) - 177/8 in 33.6 Over Dunith Wellalage 12 * (23) 1x4, 0x6 Kasun Rajitha 0 (0) 0x4, 0x6 Umran Malik (7-0-48-2) * Mohammad Shami (5-0-25-0)

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score, Kolkata: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

