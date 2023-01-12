  • Home
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Umran Malik Put India In Command

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Score: Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis Steady Innings For SL. Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the 1st ODI at Eden Gardens. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 12, 2023 4:11 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dunith Wellalage

12* (23) 1x4, 0x6

Kasun Rajitha

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Umran Malik

(7-0-48-2)*

Mohammad Shami

(5-0-25-0)
IND vs SL 2nd ODI.

LIVE India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score, Kolkata: After winning the first ODI against Sri Lanka at  Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati now the focus will shift to the second ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on January 12, 1.30 PM IST.  Rohit Sharma-led India will look to win the second ODI to seal the series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will also look to win the match to make a comeback in the second ODI match.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav replaces injured Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

IND vs SL 2nd ODI  Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: In the air and what an excellent catch by Axar Patel. Umran Malik gets his second wicket, similar to his last one and Sri Lanka are eight down. Chamika Karunaratne goes for 17. SL 177/8 (34)

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: India introduced spin late in the innings and once they did, Sri Lanka lost their way around losing six wickets for just 50 runs. Meanwhile, Umran Malik bangs short and Chamika Karunaratne takes the hit on his muscle. Just four runs from the Malik over. SL 164/7 (31)

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: From being 102/1 to 156/7, Sri Lanka have lost their way in the middle, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Umran Malik. Brilliant comeback by the Indian bowlers. How much can the Lankans add to the total?

  • 3:40 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Umran Malik is back in action in his second spell and the move pays off. Wanindu Hasaranga makes room for himself and tries to go over backward point, but hits straight at the hands of Axar Patel. SL 152/7 (28)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Wanindu Hasaranga is playing with Kuldeep Yadav’s rhythm. Two fours and a six from the Sri Lankan in the over. SL 149/6 (27)

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: What is happening at Eden Gardens today? After Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka gives a simple return catch to Kuldeep Yadav. Asalanka goes for 15. SL 133/6

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav is on fire.. The chinaman has got dangerous Dasun Shanaka, clean bowled. BIG BIG Wicket for India. SL 125/5 (23)

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Much-needed breakthrough for India. Debutant Nuwanidu Fernando is run out for a well-made 50. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel got rid of Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva respectively. SL 122/4 (22)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: 15 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 88/1. SL 88/1 (15)

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: 13 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 78/1. SL 78/1 (13)

Published Date: January 12, 2023 2:39 PM IST

Updated Date: January 12, 2023 4:11 PM IST