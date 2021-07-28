LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Cricket Scores And Updates

Colombo, India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates: Hello and Welcome to our coverage of the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, which will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Initially, the match was scheduled to be held on Tuesday but had to be postponed to Wednesday after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya was tested positive for Covid-19. There were also doubts about Shikhar Dhawan’s participation but it has been confirmed that he will play the second game. BCCI have added Ishan Porel, Simarjeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Warrier to the team. The tourists had won the first T20I convincingly by 38 runs after Suryakumar Yadav scored a fifty whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four wickets on Sunday.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Second T20I to go Ahead as Scheduled, Shikhar Dhawan Available

Live Updates

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad is also available for selection and he will make his debut along with Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana.

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana are the only four batsmen who are available for India. So Padikkal and Rana will make their T20I debuts.

    LIVE IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Scores And Updates: We are 25 minutes away from the toss and it will be interesting to note India’s playing XI as they are going to hand debuts to the reserve players, who have been added to the squad. BCCI have added Ishan Porel, Simarjeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Warrier to the squad.
