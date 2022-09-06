IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After 'MS Dhoni Support' Revelation Goes VIRAL

India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup here Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament. The record is even in the Asia Cup between the two teams with both winning 10 games each. However, India are ahead in terms of current form and the number of matchwinners on their side.

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn’t change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don’t lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka: We’ll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver. No changes.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: We are just minutes away from the match, as we bring you the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka from Dubai. We’re in for a cracker. LIVE UPDATES SOON!

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: TOSS SCHEDULED AT 7:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: TRIVIA | In the last 27 matches played at the Dubai International Stadium, the team batting second have won on 24 occasions. So winning the toss should be crucial and in the last two matches, the Lankan giants have won the match chasing.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: TRIVIA | Sri Lanka have lost 11 of their T20I games, where they have batted first and won four of their games, while chasing in the shortest format of the game, in the matches played after the 2021 T20 World Cup.