IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Super 4 game in the Asia Cup here Tuesday. In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department. India went in with five bowling options against Pakistan on Sunday and it did not work out in their favour as Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a rare off day. After a match-winning effort in the opening game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya proved expensive and so was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has not at been his best in the tournament. The record is even in the Asia Cup between the two teams with both winning 10 games each. However, India are ahead in terms of current form and the number of matchwinners on their side.

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.