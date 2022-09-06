IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. Ravichandran Ashwin’s crucial cameo take India past 170. Sri Lanka need 174 runs to win. Hardik Pandya fails to redeem himself from the last match as the all-rounder falls victim to Dasun Shanka, who picks up his second wicket. Suryakumar Yadav’s wicket was short-lived after Rohit’s departure and now the Men in Blue need to depend on Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for a competitive total. Rohit Sharma’s wonderful knock comes to an end as the skipper departs for 72(41). Rohit Sharma has played a captain’s knock so far as he gets to his fifty and is stitching a good-looking partnership with Suryakumar Yadav after the early setback. Dilshan Madushanka gets it straight and gets it full and Virat Kohli missed completely and India have now lost their second wicket. Maheesh Theekshana draws first blood for Sri Lanka as he removes KL Rahul for just 6. It took 5 minutes of thorough DRS to get the red signal for an lbw dismissal. Virat Kohli has joined Rohit Sharma at the crease. Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After 'MS Dhoni Support' Revelation Goes VIRAL

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 8 overs have been completed, Sri Lanka are now in the driver’s seat and the Lankan Lions cruise at 74/0. India desperately need wickets and they need it now, if they have the slightest chance of winning the game. Nissanka and Mendis look unbeatable today. Rohit Sharma need to come up something special as a captain now. IND 74/0 (8)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 8 runs coming from the over, Arshdeep was heading towards a good over, until the last ball boundary. The Sri Lankan batters are cautious and are at the same time not getting the opportunities they would have hope for early in the powerplay. SL 9/0 (2)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Tidy over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Sri Lanka manage to get only a run in the first over. Good start from the Indians. SL 1/0 (1)

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis open innings for Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Team India. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: That’s it! India finish on 173. Late cameo from Ravi Ashwin was important to take India past 173 and the Men in Blue have somewhat got themselves a fighting total to defend. Rohit Sharma’s 72 was very crucial, when the chips were down. Suryakumar did his part but others failed to make a mark. India need to win and they need to pull off a wonderful performance with the ball. IND 173/8 (20)

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Final over coming up, India are now at 161/7. Dilshan Madushanka has come up with a brilliant spell. Good bowling from the youngster. Chamika Karunaratne will bowl the final over. IND 161/7 (19)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! Madushanka strikes in quick succession! Gets the all-important wickets of Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant. India’s quest for getting past 180 now look bleak. Sri Lanka dominate at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. IND 158/7 (18.3)

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!!! Dasun Shanaka picks yet another important wicket and now it’s Hardik Pandya who goes for 17. He was getting the big shots into the stands and now while hitting one, he finds the fielder now. India need to get past 175 to find themselves in a fighting position. OUT!!! Deepak Hooda goes! Double Blow! Shanaka is on a hattrick now! OH NO! IT’S A NO BALL!! IND 150/5 (17.4)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 8 runs coming from the over, Rishabh Pant looks in good touch today as he gets a couple of boundaries now. The run-rate is over 8, but India will be looking to go beyond the 190 score for a competitive total. India are now at 135/4 after 16 overs of play. Pandya now need to step up. IND 135/4 (16)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! What an impact by the captain Dasun Shanaka!! He gets Suryakumar Yadav with a slower delivery. SKY was looking set and now departs for just 34. Pressure pile up on India now. Sri Lanka after a tough 8-9 overs, finally gets an upper-hand of the game. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. Two new batsmen for the Men in Blue now. IND 119/4 (14.2)