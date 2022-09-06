IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has played a captain’s knock so far as he gets to his fifty and is stitching a good-looking partnership with Suryakumar Yadav after the early setback. Dilshan Madushanka gets it straight and gets it full and Virat Kohli missed completely and India have now lost their second wicket. Maheesh Theekshana draws first blood for Sri Lanka as he removes KL Rahul for just 6. It took 5 minutes of thorough DRS to get the red signal for an lbw dismissal. Virat Kohli has joined Rohit Sharma at the crease. Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After 'MS Dhoni Support' Revelation Goes VIRAL

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Live Updates

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: The 100 comes up for India in quick-time! Big big over!! 18 runs coming from the over and captain Rohit Sharma has now moved into the 70s! Maybe a hundred? Looks all set from here on! India have turned the tables and how! Sri Lanka have no reply whatsoever to the ongoing onslaught. 200 looks a par score as of now. India are now at 109/2 after 12 overs of play. IND 109/2 (12)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 12 off the over and India have managed to get a considerable increase in their run-rate. Suryakumar has joined the party with Rohit Sharma now as the Men in Blue now look to get past 170 or even more. India are now at 91/2 after 11 overs of play. IND 91/2 (11)

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! When the chips were done, the captain does it in 32 balls. The job is only half-done and he needs to keep on playing like this and take India to a competitive total. 14 runs coming from the over. India are now at 79/2 after 10 overs of play. IND 79/2 (10)

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav gets a boundary in the over and Rohit Sharma survived a big scare as Dasun Shanka’s diving attempt at the field almost got a third wicket. 9 runs coming from the 9th over. India look well set now in the innings, they just need to keep on ticking the runs and punish the loose balls when it comes knocking on the door. IND 65/2 (9)

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 202: Tidy over from Karunaratne, India manage to get only 5 runs from the over. Last two overs have gone in favour of Sri Lanka. India trying to get their big shots to the boundary rope, but it has not gone as expected in the last dozen balls bowled. India are now at 54/2 after 8 overs of play. IND 54/2 (8)

  • 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Introduction of Wanindu Hasaranga and the spinner comes up with a tidy over. Rohit and Surya remain cautious as they steer the innings sensibly. India go at a decent run-rate of 7 as of now. The Men in Blue are now at 47/2 after 7 overs of play. IND 47/2 (7)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Another good over from India’s point of view as the Men in Blue notch up 12 runs in the 6th over of the game. Last two overs has been pretty good for Rahul Dravid’s side. They need to play as required and make sure they don’t throw their wickets away cheaply. India re-build after early setback. IND 44/2 (6)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Some respite for India as captain Rohit Sharma took on Asitha in a high-scoring over. 14 valuable runs coming from the 5th over. The skipper knows his responsibility well and Suryakumar Yadav from the other end should support him well, if India want to get to a big total. IND 36/2 (5)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: 7 runs coming from the over, Rohit Sharma getting the lone boundary. Two early blows have gotten the better of the Indian team and now the Men in Blue have to start from scratch again. A controlled innings is what they need now. Rohit Sharma need to lead his side from the front today in this must-win match. IND 22/2 (4)

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Double Blow for India!!! Madhushanka gets it full and and gets it straight and Virat Kohli beaten all ends up! Sri Lanka dominate early proceedings of the game! Just as we predicted, that India might struggle coping up with the left-arm pacers and now it has come to reality. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in. Only 4 runs from the over. IND 15/2 (3)