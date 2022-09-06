IND vs SL T20 Asia Cup 2022 T20 Scorecard, India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has played a captain’s knock so far as he gets to his fifty and is stitching a good-looking partnership with Suryakumar Yadav after the early setback. Dilshan Madushanka gets it straight and gets it full and Virat Kohli missed completely and India have now lost their second wicket. Maheesh Theekshana draws first blood for Sri Lanka as he removes KL Rahul for just 6. It took 5 minutes of thorough DRS to get the red signal for an lbw dismissal. Virat Kohli has joined Rohit Sharma at the crease. Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cryptic Instagram Story After 'MS Dhoni Support' Revelation Goes VIRAL

India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022 Squads:-

India T20 Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan. Also Read - Is Shahid Afridi The Reason Why R. Ashwin is Not Playing in India's Asia Cup XI? Md. Hafeez Comes up With BIZARRE Reason

Sri Lanka T20 Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana. Also Read - IND vs SL LIVE Streaming, Super 4 Match, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live in India