LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Avishka Fernando Departs; Siraj Gets Breakthrough For India

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Barsapara ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India VS Sri Lanka 373/7 (50.0) 23/1 (4.3) Run Rate: (Current: 5.11) SL need 351 runs in 273 balls at 7.71 rpo Last Wicket: Avishka Fernando c Hardik Pandya b Mohammed Siraj 5 (12) - 19/1 in 3.5 Over Pathum Nissanka 17 * (14) 4x4, 0x6 Kusal Mendis (W) 0 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (2.3-0-19-0) * Mohammed Siraj (2-1-4-1)

Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score: Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. Kohli made 113 off 87 balls to help India set the visitors an improbable target in the series-opener after Sri Lanka put the hosts in. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70. This was Kohli’s second successive hundred in as many games, the last was during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

