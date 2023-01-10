LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Avishka Fernando Departs; Siraj Gets Breakthrough For India

  • Home
live

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Barsapara ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 10, 2023 6:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Pathum Nissanka

17* (14) 4x4, 0x6

Kusal Mendis (W)

0 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(2.3-0-19-0)*

Mohammed Siraj

(2-1-4-1)
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score: Batting maestro Virat Kohli scored his 73rd international hundred as India scored 373 for seven in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday. Kohli made 113 off 87 balls to help India set the visitors an improbable target in the series-opener after Sri Lanka put the hosts in. Skipper Rohit Sharma slammed 83 off 67 balls while Shubman Gill made a 60-ball 70. This was Kohli’s second successive hundred in as many games, the last was during the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Also Read:

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka’s chase begins. Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando are in the middle. Mohammed Shami starts with the new ball. SL 8/0 (1)

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Riding on Virat’s 113, India finished at 373/7 in 50 overs.

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis finally got what he was searching for a long time as the baller picked up set Virat Kohli’s wicket. Siraj joins Shami.

    IND 365/7

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: VIRAT KOHLI Departs!!!!

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Shami Joins Virat Kohli and Shami is off the mark with a single.

    IND 363/6 (48)

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Axar Patel departs after making nine runs. Virat Kohli is still in the ground. IND 362/6

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Just in case you missed how Virat Kohli celebrated his ton against Sri Lanka.

  • 4:59 PM IST

  • 4:57 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli has now put his paddle on the accelerator the batter started smashing Lankan bowlers all over the ground. India is on cruise mode. What a great way to finish a game.

    IND 356/5 (47)

  • 4:56 PM IST

    STAT: Most ODI 100s in a country

    20 Virat Kohli in India (99 inngs) *
    20 Sachin Tendulkar in India (160)
    14 Hashim Amla in South Africa (69)
    14 Ricky Ponting in Australia (151)

Published Date: January 10, 2023 3:05 PM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 6:05 PM IST