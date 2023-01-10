Home

LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli On Fire After Rohit-Gill’s Brilliant Opening Stand

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shubman Gill Perishes; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Key For India. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Baraspora ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Checl LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 317/4 (43.1) Run Rate: (Current: 7.34) Last Wicket: KL Rahul (W) b Kasun Rajitha 39 (29) - 303/4 in 40.5 Over Hardik Pandya 11 * (9) 0x4, 1x6 Virat Kohli 81 (70) 7x4, 1x6 Chamika Karunaratne (4.1-0-22-0) * Kasun Rajitha (7-0-64-1)

Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ODI series opener against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday. After winning the toss, Shanaka said left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut apart from Dunith Wellalage coming in for Maheesh Theekshana from the eleven which played in T20Is. “We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is,” he added.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have liked to bowl first too, but thinks chasing is a good challenge. He also confirmed that Shubman Gill would open the batting with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul forming the rest of the batting order, followed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

