live

LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli On Fire After Rohit-Gill’s Brilliant Opening Stand

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shubman Gill Perishes; Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Key For India. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Baraspora ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Checl LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 10, 2023 4:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Hardik Pandya

11* (9) 0x4, 1x6

Virat Kohli

81 (70) 7x4, 1x6

Chamika Karunaratne

(4.1-0-22-0)*

Kasun Rajitha

(7-0-64-1)
Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ODI series opener against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday. After winning the toss, Shanaka said left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut apart from Dunith Wellalage coming in for Maheesh Theekshana from the eleven which played in T20Is. “We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is,” he added.

Also Read:

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have liked to bowl first too, but thinks chasing is a good challenge. He also confirmed that Shubman Gill would open the batting with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul forming the rest of the batting order, followed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli has crossed the 80-run mark the star batter is just 20 runs away from his other century. Hardik Pandya is also playing an aggressive game. Well, that was a good over for India we can say as Kohli’s catch was just dropped.

    IND 317/4 (43)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: New to the ground? Never mind, Hardik Pandya has started hitting the ball just after coming to the ground. Again a good over for India as both the batters smashed eight runs.

    IND 311/4 (42)

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Hardik Pandya joins set Virat Kohli.

  • 4:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Just nine overs left for the game and Sri Lanka is looking under pressure, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are punishing the bowlers all around the ground. Sri Lanka made a comeback as KL Rahul departs after making 39 runs in 29 balls. IND 303/4 (40.5)

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli is about to reach on another milestone as the batter has already crossed the 70 runs mark. On the other hand, KL Rahul also started hitting the ball, again a good over for the men in blue.
    IND 294/3 (40)

  • 4:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: India is looking confident after getting a good start the batters are playing with the bowling unit. Well again a good over for India, Sri Lanka is looking for wickets. 12 runs from the 39th over.
    IND 287/3 (39)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Hosts are punishing the Lanka batters, and India is on cruise mode will men in blue breaks England’s all-time highest ODI score?

  • 4:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka needs a wicket to stay in the game otherwise it will be tough for the visitor to win the game. Well that was a good over for India as KL and Kohli scored 14 runs. IND 272/3 (37)

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli smashed a fifty, what great batting by the star Indian batter, on the other hand, KL Rahul is also looking in great touch. IND 258/3 (36)

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL 1st ODI: Time for some refreshments. Drinks are in the middle. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are key for India. IND 224/3 (32)

Topics

