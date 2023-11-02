Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Home Side to Play Same XI?
LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Scorecard: Home Side to Play Same XI?

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Get all the latest updates and full scorecard of IND vs SL WC match from Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Updated: November 2, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Sri Lanka, 33rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, they run into Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma’s men take on the Lankans at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. India would start hot favourites in Mumbai, but they would know that Lankans would be putting up a brave fight.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: There would be something for everyone in Wankhede. The pacers will get bounce, while the spinners would also get purchase.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Our correspondent reckons there is going to be no change to India’s playing XI.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: If we talk about battles we will witness today Rohit Sharma vs Dilshan Madushanka, that would be an interesting battle to watch out for today’s match.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: There would be a lot of hope for Rohit Sharma to score another century against Sri Lanka as Wankhede is his home ground.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: If we talk about Virat Kohli’s last two innings against Sri Lanka he scored Ton against the Lankans.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar would be very proud to watch an Indian come equal on his ODI centuries record.

  • Nov 2, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: It would be very interesting to watch Virat Kohli at Wankhede as everyone will be excited to watch Virat Kohli’s 49th Century in ODIs.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: The bounce is expected to be true at the Wankhede. That means, shot making would be a lot easier than some of the other venues in the country.

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:33 AM IST

  • Nov 2, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates – Ind vs SL, ODI WC 2023 Score: 12 years ago, the two teams met at the same venue, but on that day – India beat Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. While the Lankan team try to rewrite history, it will not be easy against a hot Indian side.

