Live Score  IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022, Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Propel India to 308| India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India's tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India's tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.

UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Propel India to 308. Samson Departs; Hooda-Axar Key For India. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Sanju Samson Key For India. Dhawan Misses Out Century; Shreyas Iyer Key For India. Shikhar Dhawan Lead Charge For India. Shubman Gill Perishes; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Key For India. Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Put India on Top. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Steady For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Open Innings For India.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

Live Updates

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 50 overs have been completed, India get past 300 and put up 300 runs on the board. IND 308/7 (50)

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 48 overs gone, India are now at 292/5. IND 292/5 (48)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 47 overs gone, India are now at 272/5. IND 272/5 (47)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI: 45 overs gone, India are now at 263/5. India’s batting has dipped considerably. But still 300 runs look possible. IND 263/5 (45)

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: OUT!! Sanju Samson departs! India lose yet another wicket. Axar Patel is the new man in. IND 255/5 (43)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 42 overs gone, India are now at 251/4. The visitors cross 250 runs. IND 251/4 (42)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 40 overs gone, India are now at 248/4. It has been a tough 8 overs for the visitors. Can the Indians come back and put up score of 300+ ? Exciting last 10 overs await. IND 248/4 (40)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: OUT!! Akeal Hosein strikes for West Indies! Suryakumar Kumar Yadav castled! West Indies put India in spot of bother now. IND 247/4 (38.4)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 38 overs gone, India are now at 240/3. Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav will have to rebuild for India. IND 240/3 (38)

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: OUT!! Shreyas Iyer departs after scoring a half-century! IND 232/2 (36.2)