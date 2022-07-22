Live Score IND vs WI 1st ODI 2022, Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Propel India to 308| India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India’s tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India’s tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.Also Read - Virat Kohli Would Have Regained Poor Form Surely, Twitterverse Reacts During LIVE Ind-WI 1st ODI | VIRAL Tweets

UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Propel India to 308. Samson Departs; Hooda-Axar Key For India. Suryakumar Yadav Perishes; Sanju Samson Key For India. Dhawan Misses Out Century; Shreyas Iyer Key For India. Shikhar Dhawan Lead Charge For India. Shubman Gill Perishes; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Key For India. Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Put India on Top. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Steady For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Open Innings For India.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.