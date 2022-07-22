India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India | India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India’s tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India’s tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.Also Read - IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Steady For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Open Innings For India.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gil has struck fifty, India are now in a commanding position inside the first 20 overs. It is quit evident that we are heading towards a good score. IND 91/0 (12.3)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 11 overs gone, Indi are now at 81/0. 8 runs eked out from this over. The openers are getting stronger and stronger with every passing over. IND 81/0 (11)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 10 overs gone, India are now at 73/0. India Openers have dominated majority proceedings of the game. IND 73/0 (10)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 6 overs gone, India are now at 39/0. Good over from Jayden Seales, just a run coming off it. IND 39/0 (6)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 5 overs gone, India are now at 38/0. Gill and Dhawan are on a mission. IND 38/0 (5)

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 3 overs gone, India are now at 29/0. India openers look in good touch today. IND 29/0 (3)

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shubman Gill gets one boundary in the second over of the game. 6 runs coming from the over. India are now at 14/0. IND 14/0 (2)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: Decent start for the Indians. Shikhar Dhawan gets two boundaries off the opening over of Alzarri Joseph. India off to a decent start early on. IND 8/0 (1)

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill open innings for India, has the new ball for the home side. We’re in for a cracker today! Alzarri Joseph Let’s Play!

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: The teams are out there for the national anthems. It’s the Trinidad and Tobago national anthem which is being played, which surprises me for it’s West Indies who are featuring. Anyway, we move on to the Indian anthem.