India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India | India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India's tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India's tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.

UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Steady For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Open Innings For India.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.