India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Score & Updates, Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Toss Scheduled at 6:30 PM IST; 9:00 AM Local Time | India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India's tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India's tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.

Sqauds:
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

Live Updates

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: GAME PLAN/WHAT TO EXPECT? The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first. We witnessed how India opted to bowl first in all three recent ODIs against England. Hence, India might opt for a similar strategy in the 1st game. West Indies recently lost three ODIs against Bangladesh batting first and hence, they might opt to bowl first against India.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: PITCH REPORT: The wicket at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to assist the batters, and the bowlers will need to vary their line and lengths to deceive the batters. The skipper winning the toss is expected to have field first and chase the total later on in the match.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the live updates of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies all the way from Trinidad and Tobago. Toss Scheduled at 6:30 PM IST, 9:00 AM Local Time.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: HEAD TO HEAD | West Indies would take this opportunity to break the jinx against India in One-Day Internationals. India and the West Indies have played 136 ODIs against each other so far. India won 67 matches while West Indies emerged winners in 63 matches. Six games did not produce any result either ending in a tie or getting abandoned.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: WEATHER UPDATE | It is expected to be slightly cloudy in Port of Spain, Trinidad, but chances of rain look to be very slim. Hope the Rain Gods doesn’t play spoilsport today.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Mohammad Siraj: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was excellent during the last ODI match against England, and the right-arm pacer will want to continue his good form with the ball against the Men in Maroon as well. Siraj can swing the new ball and even nail the yorkers in the death overs.

  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: KEY PLAYERS | Ishan Kishan: Opening batter Ishan Kishan will have the responsibility of providing a quick start to his team in the upcoming ODI match against the Men in Maroon. Ishan has been in good touch lately, and he is making runs consistently in the T20I format. The left-handed batter will want to emulate his form in the 50-over matches as well.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: India will have a packed schedule in the coming months. Ind vs Wi – July 22 to Aug 7, Ind vs Zim – Aug 18 to 22, Asia Cup – Aug 27 to Sept 11, Ind vs Aus – Sept 20 to 25, Ind vs Sa – Sept 28 to Oct 11, T20 World Cup – Oct 23 to Nov 13, Ind vs Nz – Nov 18 to 30.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: WORLD RECORD ALERT! The last time West Indies defeated India in an ODI bilateral series was in 2006 under Brian Lara. Since then they have lost 11 series in a row against the Men in Blue. Their recent one was in February when West Indies under Kieron Pollard lost 3-0 to Rohit Sharma and his men. India could break Pakistan’s record in defeating one opponent in the ODI series. Pakistan have also won 11 consecutive ODI series against Zimbabwe.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: As per a report by Cricbuzz yesterday, Ravindra Jadeja is doubtful for today’s game at Queen’s Park Oval as he has a niggle. Inside sources tell that he might be rested for the entire ODI series and return in time for the T20I series, starting from 29th July. Later on captain Dhawan also gave an update on vice-captain Jadeja’s injury, whether he’ll be fit on time or not. As things stands it’s likely a no. We have to wait for the official playing XI till them.