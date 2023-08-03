Home

LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: All Eyes Will Be On IND’s Young Gun

India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya’s side will taken on the Windies in the first of five T20I match on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team is set to take on Rovman Powell’s West Indies in the first T20 International of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday. The match will be historic as this will also be India’s 200th T20I match.

Team India won the Test and ODI series in quite a comfortable manner and Hardik Pandya’s young brigade will try to repeat that in the five-match series.

IND vs WI T20I Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

