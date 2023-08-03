Top Recommended Stories

LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: All Eyes Will Be On IND's Young Gun

India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Hardik Pandya’s side will taken on the Windies in the first of five T20I match on Thursday.

August 3, 2023

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

Hardik Pandya-led Indian team is set to take on Rovman Powell’s West Indies in the first T20 International of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday. The match will be historic as this will also be India’s 200th T20I match.

Team India won the Test and ODI series in quite a comfortable manner and Hardik Pandya’s young brigade will try to repeat that in the five-match series.

IND vs WI T20I Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd

  10:53 AM IST

  10:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: In West Indies, both teams have faced each other on 7 occasions, with India winning 4 games and losing 3 games.

  10:34 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: India and West Indies have faced each other in 25 T20I matches and Men in Blue have won 17 times in those matches while West Indies have won just 7 times.

  10:25 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: After winning the Test and ODI series against the West Indies, Hardik Pandya-led side will look to complete a hat-trick of series by winning five match T20I series.

  10:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Team India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of 175.76 in T20Is. He is the highest among all batters who have faced at least 250 balls in this format. Can ‘SKY’ fire for India in the first T20I match against West Indies?

  9:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I Score: Kuldeep Yadav needs 4 more wickets to reach the 50-wicket mark in T20I cricket. He claimed 7 wickets in the ODI series, the second-best behind Shardul Thakur. Can Kuldeep reach this landmark vs West Indies today?

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES, WI Vs IND, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to India.com for the live updates of India vs West Indies.

