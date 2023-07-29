Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score: Kishan, Gill Give India Steady Start After Seniors Sit Out
LIVE Updates, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI Score: Kishan, Gill Give India Steady Start After Seniors Sit Out

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Match Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest IND vs WI live cricket updates.

Updated: July 29, 2023 7:46 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Ishan Kishan (W)

27* (33) 4x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

20 (33) 3x4, 0x6

Alzarri Joseph

(2-0-13-0)*

Gudakesh Motie

(1-0-2-0)
The Indian team will be expected to return to its set batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the willow and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series when Rohit Sharma’s men face a below-par West Indies in the second ODI in Barbados on Saturday. With 11 more matches left before the opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 (as per the current schedule), India would aim at a settled combination and hence too much experimentation might not be what the doctor would order.

Live Updates

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Fifty comes up for the Indian team in the 11th over. IND 51/0 (11)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: So far so good for India as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill look solid in the opening overs. The duo didn’t look in a hurry and has been playing cautiously in the middle. IND 35/0 (7)

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Jayden Seals gets the other new ball and Shubman Gill welcomes him with a boundary straightaway. IND 9/0 (3)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan open the innings for India. Kyle Mayers open the bowling for West Indies. IND 2/0 (1)

  • 6:56 PM IST
    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

    West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
    India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
  • 6:50 PM IST

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE, WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Big news coming from the centre. Rohit Sharma isn’t playing today. Hardik Pandya will be leading the side. West Indies win the toss and opt to bowl. Virat Kohli sits out too.

  • 6:01 PM IST

  • 6:00 PM IST

  • 6:00 PM IST

