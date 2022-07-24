LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: In its humdinger of a victory against West Indies in the first ODI at Queen’s Park Oval, India got many things right. Like the top-order batters, captain Shikhar Dhawan, who fell three runs short of a century, his opening partner Shubman Gill and number three batter Shreyas Iyer scoring half-centuries. Then, there was Mohammed Siraj defending 15 runs in the final over and Yuzvendra Chahal backing his strengths to pick 2-58 in the middle overs. Now, with the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series, they would be seeking to improve on their middle-order meltdown, where they slipped from 213-1 in 33 overs to end up with 307-8 in 50 overs, a total way below the mark projected in the first half of their innings.Also Read - LIVE ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Headingly, Leeds: Check Live Score and Match Updates Here

In the second match on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Oval, India will be aiming to improve on the late wobble and seal the series to make Wednesday’s match a dead rubber. Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

West Indies, on the other hand, are on a seven-match losing streak in the format. But they will be delighted with the fact that they batted for full 50 overs, something which they have consistently struggled with and came close to achieving the highest chase at Queen’s Park Oval. Kyle Mayers marked his return from injury with a splendid 75 while Brandon King made a good 54. Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shephard (reserve) and Hayden Walsh Jr (reserve)

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Live Updates

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Picked ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan, Gill made batting look easy when most of them struggled after the ball got softer at the Queen’s Park Oval. Throughout his knock, he scored at a run-a-ball and smashed six boundaries and a couple of sixes, and it took a run out to end his stay in the middle.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: First up, it was about Gill as the highly-rated opener, returning to the ODI fold after more than 19 months, seized the opportunity with both hands with a career-best 64.

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team, made up of fringe players, take on the West Indies in the second ODI here on Sunday. Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 2 of the 3-match ODI series between India and West Indies here at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinadad.