LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: India Eye Wickets As Hope-Brooks Take Hosts Past 100; Mayers Departs, Hooda Draws First Blood; Mayers-Hope Quickfire 50-run Stand Keeps Hosts Ahead; Hope-Mayers Off To Steady Start At Queen's Park Oval, West Indies Opt To Bat, Avesh Khan To Debut | Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM, Avesh Khan To Debut | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss said,"I feel it's a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game. Siraj and Prassidh bowled well, I am sure we are going to do much better today. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today."

Nicholas Pooran at the toss said,"I am going to bat first, it's the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships, we need to show up again and do the same thing again. One forced change, Motie is out – Hayden Walsh is in. If he (Hope) scores it's fine, if he doesn't the other batters can chip in. Check out playing XI here:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Check all the live updates from the 2nd ODI here:

Live Updates

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Short and punished by Shamarh Brooks. Sanju Samson is constantly motivating to pitch it at good length. Just 4 runs off the over. Chahal comes back to continue his spell. WI 105/1 (18).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: If Hooda can pitch in with overs like these in the middle, he will definitely feature in the playing 11 over Shreyas Iyer. The run-rate has gone a bit down but not so much that it might worry the hosts. WI 99/1 (16).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Hooda to continue. He can clearly chip in with a few overs if the 5th bowling option goes for some runs. 3 runs off the over. WI 81/1 after 12 overs.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Spinners have been introduced from both ends. Axar Patel into the attack now. The only logic behind introducing spinners is to slow the pace of the game. There is no considerable turn for the spinners at the moment. WI 78/1 (11).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Mohammed Siraj is the only silver lining for India currently. Just 14 runs in the 4.4 overs, he has bowled till now. He is bringing the ball back into the batter. The real challenge is to contain Kyle Mayers here. 2 runs off the over. WI 65/0 (9)

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: What Indian openers started in the first ODI, Windies openers are persisting likewise. FOUR!!! Shardul Thakur has been welcomed with a sumptuous drive by Kyle Mayers. SIX!!! That is a mockery now. WI 59/0 (7.2)