West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Check all the live updates from the 2nd ODI here:

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson is the new batter in. FOUR!!!! Down the leg side and Samson collects a gift. EDGED and UP IN THE AIR!!! Brandon King almost pulls off a stunner. Samson survives. IND 84/3 (18).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kyle Mayers is creating some serious inroads in the Indian innings. The in-form Suryakumar Yadav chops it back onto his stumps. India in serious trouble now. IND 79/3 (17.2).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: OUT!!! Kyle Mayers picks up Shubman Gill in the most easiest way possible. In order to up the run-rate, Gill tried to play a scoop over his head but to no avail. A simple catch and Mayers completes it. IND 66/2 (16).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: The required run-rate is just below 7. Akeal Hosein in for the 2nd over. The ball is not bouncing that high. It is getting difficult to score runs on this pitch. There is no definite turn for now but the batters are in for a challenge. WI 65/1 (15).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Shubman Gill looks like a man on a mission here. He has been the most fluent batter from India’s end. Akeal Hosein in the attack now. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. 7 runs off the over. IND 61/1 (13).

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Covers are being taken off the pitch. A good indication of the fact that restart is just few moments away. Windies players are back on the ground and so are the Indian openers. The sun is out too.

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: The umpires have walked onto the field for the inspection. The pitch is still under covers, however, we can expect this as a passing shower. We can have a restart soon. IND need 271 to win from 40.2 overs.

