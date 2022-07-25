LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Iyer Departs After 50, Hooda Joins Samson For Chase; Samson-Iyer Steady India After Sky Perishes; India Lose Both Openers, Windies In Command; Dhawan Departs, Gill-Iyer Eye Steady Stand; Play Resumes As Indian Openers Eye Boundaries; Play Interrupted Due To Rain, India 41/0 (9.4); Gill-Dhawan Off To Steady Start In 312 Chase; Hope Stars As Windies Reach 311/6 After 50 Overs; Pooran Falls Before Final Flourish As Hosts Eye 300; Hope-Pooran Steady Hosts After Twin Strikes; Twin Strikes Put Visitors In Command; India Eye Wickets As Hope-Brooks Take Hosts Past 100; Mayers Departs, Hooda Draws First Blood; Mayers-Hope Quickfire 50-run Stand Keeps Hosts Ahead; Hope-Mayers Off To Steady Start At Queen’s Park Oval, West Indies Opt To Bat, Avesh Khan To Debut | Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM, Avesh Khan To Debut | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss said,”I feel it’s a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game’s experience we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today.”Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Rain, Series Shared 1-1

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Check all the live updates from the 2nd ODI here:

Live Updates

  • 2:42 AM IST

  • 2:39 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Down the leg and Sanju Samson races to 52 off 47 balls. Maiden ODI fifty for the wicket-keeper batter. Courtesy of that boundary, India reach 200. Hooda needs to fire with the bat now. The required run-rate is climbing now to 9 an over. IND need 110 off 72 balls.

  • 2:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Romario Shephard into the attack now. India are more or less in a similar situation as West Indies. Even Windies were somewhere around the 190-200 mark at the end of 37th over. IND need 117 off 78 balls.

  • 2:19 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson shared a big partnership between each other a few days back against the Irish. Will these batters take up the mantle against the Windies? Stay tuned for live updates. IND 179/4 (34).

  • 2:12 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Appeal for LBW!!! and Umpire Joel Wilson gives it OUT!!! Shreyas Iyer sends it upstairs. It was a fulltoss delivery and Shreyas Iyer completely missed it. Umpires call on wickets and Shreyas departs for 63(71). IND 178/4 (33)

  • 2:06 AM IST

  • 2:00 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: This partnership has certainly given Windies a lot to think. Kyle Mayers bowled his most expensive over in the match. 21 off the over. Pooran brings in Alzarri Joseph into the attack. IND 162/3 (30.3)

  • 1:52 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Romario Shephard is trying to bowl short to Shreyas Iyer in order to bounce him out. The plan is not working at the moment. 7 runs off Shephard’s over. IND 146/3 after 29 overs.

  • 1:49 AM IST

  • 1:47 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kyle Mayers comes back for his 6th over. The required run-rate is around 7.80 RPO. Will these batters take any chance against Kyle Mayers? 4 runs off the over. IND 139/3 after 28 overs.