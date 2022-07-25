LIVE India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Iyer Departs After 50, Hooda Joins Samson For Chase; Samson-Iyer Steady India After Sky Perishes; India Lose Both Openers, Windies In Command; Dhawan Departs, Gill-Iyer Eye Steady Stand; Play Resumes As Indian Openers Eye Boundaries; Play Interrupted Due To Rain, India 41/0 (9.4); Gill-Dhawan Off To Steady Start In 312 Chase; Hope Stars As Windies Reach 311/6 After 50 Overs; Pooran Falls Before Final Flourish As Hosts Eye 300; Hope-Pooran Steady Hosts After Twin Strikes; Twin Strikes Put Visitors In Command; India Eye Wickets As Hope-Brooks Take Hosts Past 100; Mayers Departs, Hooda Draws First Blood; Mayers-Hope Quickfire 50-run Stand Keeps Hosts Ahead; Hope-Mayers Off To Steady Start At Queen’s Park Oval, West Indies Opt To Bat, Avesh Khan To Debut | Toss Scheduled At 6:30 PM, Avesh Khan To Debut | Shikhar Dhawan at the toss said,”I feel it’s a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game’s experience we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field. We are well prepared and looking forward for a good game. Prasidh Krishna is out and Avesh Khan comes in – he is making his ODI debut today.”Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd ODI Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Rain, Series Shared 1-1

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan Also Read - WI vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – West Indies vs India, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, 7:00 PM IST July 24, Sunday

Check all the live updates from the 2nd ODI here: