LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I Score: India Aim To Level Series In Guyana

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I Live Updates. Stay tuned to this space for all the match updates of the IND vs WI encounter at Providence Stadium in Guyana.   

Updated: August 6, 2023 6:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Live

LIVE Updates, IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I Score

India’s most sought after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20I of the five-match series at Providence Stadium on Sunday. India are trailing the series 0-1 after losing the first game by four runs. The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Hardik Pandya along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav would expect to put a far improved batting show — both individually as well as collectively.

    LIVE, IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I Score: Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and West Indies from the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

