India vs West Indies 2nd T20, WI v IND, IND vs WI, St. Kitts LIVE Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and West Indies. Kyle Mayers Perishes; India Get Breakthrough | India and West Indies played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where India won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. In the first T20I match, India beat West Indies by 68 runs. In that game, West Indies won the toss and decided to field first. Coming to bat, India posted 190 runs on the board where Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik smashed 64 runs and 41 runs respectively for the team. Alzarri Joseph took 2 wickets for West Indies. Coming to the chase, West Indies failed to chase down the target and managed to put just 122 runs on the board where none of their batters was able to cross even the 20-run mark. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed 2 wickets each.Also Read - IND vs WI 2nd T20I Time Changed: Check New Match Timings

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Also Read - India vs West Indies T20Is to be Cancelled Due to US Visa Issues? Check Deets

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales. Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W, CWG 2022 Highlights: Mandhana Powers India To Dominant Win Over Pakistan

Live Updates

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: OUT! We have the first wicket! Kyle Mayers departs, Hardik Pandya strikes for India. Nicholas Pooran walks in. WI 47/1 (6.2)

  • 1:14 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 6 overs gone, West Indies are cruising at 46/0. WI 46/0 (6)

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: That’s it! West Indies bowls out India on 138 runs. Obed McCoy finishes with 6-17 in 4 overs of his spell.

  • 12:27 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 18 overs gone, India are now at 127/6. Ravindra Jadeja was the last man to depart. Ravichandran Ashwin has joined Dinesh Karthik. IND 127/6 (18)

  • 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 14 overs gone, India are now at 105/5. Hardik Pandya has been sent back to the pavilion. IND 105/5 (14)

  • 11:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 12 overs gone, India are now at 96/4. IND 96/4 (12)

  • 11:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India have lost Rishabh Pant now. India losing wickets in regular intervals now. Ravindra Jadeja has now joined in with Hardik Pandya. Men in Blue are now at 67/4 after 8 overs. IND 67/4 (8)

  • 11:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: 6 overs gone, India are now at 56/3. Shreyas Iyer was the last man to get out. Hardik Pandya is the new man in for India. IND 56/3 (6)

  • 11:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Another wicket falls! India lose their openers as Suryakuamr Yadav takes long walk back to the pavilion. India are now at after 3 overs of play. IND 27/2 (3)

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India have already lost a wicket, captain Rohit Sharma sent back to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. The Men in Blue are now at 17/1 after 2 overs. IND 17/1 (2)